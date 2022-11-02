Read full article on original website
Driver arrested in Frenchmen St. crash caught on video
NEW ORLEANS — The dust was still settling Monday outside of Café Negril on Frenchmen Street, where Friday night a car crashed into the parklet outside. “It was pretty crazy,” Jim Croswell who was nearby said. “I don’t know what was going on but the guy seemed pretty angry,”
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox8live.com
Orleans jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in Jason Adams’ drunken Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish jury on Monday (Nov. 7) awarded $51 million in damages to the family of a young woman killed six years ago in a speeding Lamborghini crashed by an impaired driver. The verdict against that driver -- Jason Adams -- concluded a four-day lawsuit...
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
Police search for suspect in stolen truck/baby case
New Orleans Police say they have identified a suspect in the case of a vehicle stolen with a baby inside. Cops are searching for 25-year-old Diante Allen. Investigators say he stole a truck from Lakeview with the child in it on October 23.
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested after attempted carjacking in Metairie drug store parking lot
A man who tried to carjack a vehicle in the parking lot of a Metairie drug store Monday evening was arrested after the would-be victims chased him off, then drove around the area to look for him, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The accused man was taken into custody...
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
Deadly shooting on North Sherwood Forest Dr. under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to authorities, the victim, Davante Ross, 25, was found shot to death on North Sherwood Forest Drive near Red Oak Drive. Authorities said a motive...
Rash of robberies in New Orleans Sunday
Cops report a series of armed robberies across the city of New Orleans Sunday and into Monday. It started around 7:30am, when a man with a gun tried to rob a man in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
wbrz.com
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
18-Year-Old M’kya Arnold Killed In A Fatal Crash In Terrytown (Terrytown, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Behrman Highway in Terrytown around 7 p.m. The victim was identified as 18-year-old M’kya Arnold. State police reported Candace Davey, 71, of New Orleans, was driving north in the left lane of the highway when Arnold was waiting in the center turning lane waiting to turn onto Nova Street.
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
Deputy with Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged on Monday, Nov. 7, according to officials. A spokesman with APSO said Adam Sylve faces four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve is accused...
IV Waste, Waste Pro rolled through neighborhoods on Monday despite areas still under Metro contract
NEW ORLEANS — Two garbage collectors, IV Waste and Waste Pro rolled through several neighborhoods collecting garbage in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and the 9th Ward, despite the contract for garbage pickup in those areas still belonging to Metro Service Group. “Starting Monday morning, you’re going to see...
NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was...
Man left paralyzed from New Orleans armed robbery seeking justice
A mother and son are calling on the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office to move a juvenile offender to adult court.
Only two families not allowed home after acid spill
PAULINA, La. — Thursday night the majority of residents who were evacuated after an acid spill have been allowed to go home. Nearly 200 residents were evacuated due to safety concerns in St. James Parish. Only two families still aren’t allowed home after the train derailed in Paulina, in...
wbrz.com
Police: Man found shot to death outside Baton Rouge apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. Saturday outside Towne Oaks apartment complex on North Sherwood Forest Drive, just off Florida Boulevard. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old...
