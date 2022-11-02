ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona ranked by Navy Federal as best city for veterans to buy a home

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Altoona was recently ranked by Navy Federal Credit Union as the best city in the U.S. for military veterans to buy a house.

Navy Federal compiled a list of the top five overall best cities for retired veterans to settle down based on home prices, taxes, crime rates, weather, health resources and more. Altoona ranked number one on the list for the area’s reasonable property taxes and low housing costs.

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

The credit union also said the city offers many fun opportunities for veterans to explore that involve history, outdoor activities, and restaurants. Altoona is best known for its railroad past and is home to the historical Horseshoe Curve and Railroaders Memorial Museum .

Florence, Alabama ranked second on the list followed by Abilene, Texas in third, Elizabethtown, Kentucky in fourth and Muncie, Indiana in fifth. Norristown, Pennsylvania was ranked second in Navy Federal’s top 10 overall best cities for military members transitioning out of service.

More information on Navy Federal’s best cities for military members after service in 2022 can be found on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

