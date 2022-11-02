ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the first time

By Ryan Shiner
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday that all of its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time in the company’s 92-year history.

All Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed, according to a press release. Customers will still be able to buy gas at the pump at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 -11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.

All Hy-Vee corporate offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Hy-Vee has three locations in Columbia – on West Broadway Street, Nifong Boulevard and Conley Road -- and has one location in Jefferson City on West Truman Boulevard.

Hy-Vee previously had adjusted hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Hy-Vee is typically closed on Christmas.

