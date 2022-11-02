Read full article on original website
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes For Layoffs: 'I Grew The Company Size Too Quickly'
On Friday, Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company. Earlier this year, Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board ending his formal relationship with the company. With the ongoing layoff fiasco happening at Twitter, its co-founder Jack Dorsey has come forward to take responsibility, saying he...
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'
The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control." Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Elon Musk's First Tweet After Twitter Layoffs: 'No Choice When Company Is Losing'
Musk has also announced that the company will charge $8 per month from verified accounts. Twitter posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022,. Amid plunged into turmoil, the much-anticipated layoffs at Twitter Inc TWTR CEO Elon Musk now seem to be...
How Is The Market Feeling About Cigna?
Cigna's CI short percent of float has risen 3.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Robinhood Traders Beat The S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
Peering Into Pulmonx's Recent Short Interest
Pulmonx's LUNG short percent of float has risen 6.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.73 million shares sold short, which is 12.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 12.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Focus Finl Partners
Focus Finl Partners FOCS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Focus Finl Partners has an average price target of $42.5 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $36.00.
Digital Brands Group's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Digital Brands Group Inc. DBGI moved lower by 42.53%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Digital Brands Group has. Digital Brands Group's Debt. Based on Digital Brands Group's financial statement as of August 15,...
Where HireRight Holdings Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for HireRight Holdings HRT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for HireRight Holdings. The company has an average price target of $18.0 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $12.00.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Obama An Illuminati Lizard? Twitter Said To Take Down Chinese Accounts For Spreading Misinformation Ahead Of US Midterms
Twitter took down several accounts accused of spreading conspiracy theories as the Elon Musk-owned platform gears up to curb misinformation in a run-up to the mid-term elections. What Happened: Twitter banned the popular "Ultra MAGA BELLA Hot Babe" account with thousands of followers after it was found to be operated...
