Read full article on original website
Related
solarindustrymag.com
OYA, Oil Well Shares Create Clean Energy Development Joint Venture
OYA Renewables, an energy transition solutions platform, and energy company Oil Well Shares (OWS) have formed Chrysalis Energy, a joint venture (JV) to develop and construct community and utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage infrastructure projects across the PJM region. The partnership allows for the development, construction and operation of over 3 GW of renewable energy assets across 1.5 million acres of mainly contiguous, rights-owned land within Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
solarindustrymag.com
SEIA Responds to IRA Clean Energy Provisions
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has filed responses to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s request for public comments on the clean energy tax provisions of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). As part of its ongoing efforts to support implementation of the IRA, SEIA is working with its members to provide industry insight and expertise to help Treasury and other federal agencies clarify pieces of the legislation.
solarindustrymag.com
Energy Storage Project Receives Alberta Utilities Commission Approval
Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Georgetown Solar Inc., has obtained power plant and battery energy storage system (BESS) approval and a substation permit and license from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) for its flagship project, the Georgetown Solar + Energy Storage Project. The Georgetown Project marks the...
solarindustrymag.com
Minnesota Power Increases Solar Energy Proposal from 200 MW to 300 MW
Minnesota Power, a utility division of ALLETE Inc., is advancing its EnergyForward plan by significantly increasing the amount of renewable energy it provides over the next 15 years, based on an agreement reached with stakeholder groups. In a letter filed with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission as part of the...
solarindustrymag.com
Complete Solar, Solaria Finalize Merger to Form Residential Solar Company
Complete Solar and Solaria have completed their previously announced merger, forming Complete Solaria Inc. to deliver end-to-end residential solar solutions. “We are thrilled to announce the completion of the merger between Complete Solar and Solaria. This merger redefines residential solar with breakthrough technology, services, and operational excellence, to empower sales and installation partners to scale up and increase the adoption of residential solar,” says Will Anderson, who will lead the combined company as CEO. “Our customers and partners can expect the same high level of attention we have always provided and more. Complete Solaria’s combined assets and vertically integrated business model are positioned to deliver a unique end-to-end experience for homeowners, offering premium, beautiful solar products, best-in-class technology, access to financing, and superior project fulfilment and service.”
Burst sewage pipe adds to infrastructure woes at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — First there was no water. Then there was too much of the wrong kind. Attendees of this year’s U.N. climate conference in Egypt found themselves stepping over streams of foul-smelling fluid Wednesday after a pipe or tank holding liquid waste appeared to have burst near one of the venue’s main thoroughfares.
Facebook moves to 'desk sharing' for in-office employees as layoffs and cost-cutting continues
Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is reducing its office space and employees working remote most of the time will no longer have personal desk space.
California voters reject a tax-the-rich ballot measure in midterm elections
A wealth tax intended to fund climate-related projects was rejected on Tuesday by California voters, who said "no" to a higher levy on ultra-rich individuals.
solarindustrymag.com
Primergy Submits Proposals for 155 MW Hesperus Solar Project in Colorado
Primergy Solar Management LLC, a developer, owner and operator of utility scale solar, distributed solar and energy storage, has submitted its initial permit application to La Plata County, Colo., for the proposed 155 MW AC Hesperus Solar Project. The proposed project is located eight miles from Durango and is expected to deliver enough zero-emission electricity to power up to 56,000 homes annually.
Comments / 0