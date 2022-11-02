Complete Solar and Solaria have completed their previously announced merger, forming Complete Solaria Inc. to deliver end-to-end residential solar solutions. “We are thrilled to announce the completion of the merger between Complete Solar and Solaria. This merger redefines residential solar with breakthrough technology, services, and operational excellence, to empower sales and installation partners to scale up and increase the adoption of residential solar,” says Will Anderson, who will lead the combined company as CEO. “Our customers and partners can expect the same high level of attention we have always provided and more. Complete Solaria’s combined assets and vertically integrated business model are positioned to deliver a unique end-to-end experience for homeowners, offering premium, beautiful solar products, best-in-class technology, access to financing, and superior project fulfilment and service.”

