Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games minimum: 'He is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets'
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games without pay, they announced on Thursday, a week after Irving first publicized a film full of antisemitic tropes. Before he is permitted to return to the team, Irving must complete "a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct," as he is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," according to the press release.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again
Lillard (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Lillard is hoping to return at some point during the Trail Blazers' six-game road trip, but it will not be Saturday. His next chance to return will come Monday in Miami. With Anfernee Simons (foot) also out, rookie Shaedon Sharpe should be in line for another healthy workload.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday
Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss
Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
Kyrie Irving didn't respond to Nets owner Joe Tsai's text messages before he was suspended, per report
After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
Who is Matt Ryan, the DoorDash driver turned Lakers sharpshooter?
The Los Angeles Lakers were staring a 1-6 start in the face Wednesday as they trailed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock. Whom did they turn to when they needed a miracle? Surely it was four-time MVP LeBron James, right? Nope. Okay... how about eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis? Guess again. In the hour (or rather, second) of greatest need, the Lakers gave the ball to a former delivery driver named Matt Ryan, who swished a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. The Lakers eventually won.
Rams' Van Jefferson: Limited again Thursday
Jefferson (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Jefferson made his season debut Week 8 against the 49ers, ultimately finishing fourth among Rams wide receivers in offensive snap share (53 percent) behind Cooper Kupp (95), Allen Robinson (93) and Ben Skowronek (62). While that trio combined for 20 targets, Jefferson wasn't looked at by quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. likely has placed a cap on his reps, both in practice and in games, until he's back to 100 percent, so it may be some time still before he's contributing to box scores on a weekly basis. In the end, though, Jefferson's status bears watching as the weekend approaches.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday
Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Future No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama swishes absurd, one-footed 3-pointer, and all we can do is laugh
LeBron James said it best. Victor Wembanyama isn't a unicorn -- he's an alien. The NBA was wise enough to stream all of the 7-foot-4, 18-year-old Frenchman's international games on its app, and we saw exactly why during Friday's 78-69 win by Wembanyama's Boulogne-Levallois over Limoges. Widely considered the most coveted NBA prospect at least since LeBron, possibly since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wembanyama's skill set for his size is truly something we've never seen before.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
Jalen Hurts on Eagles starting 8-0 for first time in franchise history: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. They are the only undefeated team in the league and are shocking everyone with such a hot start. Most people are impressed with their first half of the season performance, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there is a lot more the team needs to do before they start celebrating.
If Lakers' plan is to sign Kyrie Irving next summer, they better start thinking about a new one
Much of the Los Angeles Lakers' hang-up to trade Russell Westbrook centers on a reluctance to part with their 2027 and/or 2029 first-round draft pick(s), which is understandable. Those picks are pretty much the only assets the Lakers have as a bridge to the post-LeBron era, which could be right around the corner. If they deal those picks, signaling a willingness to punt on the future, the short-term return has to be worth the sacrifice. They have to become immediate contenders.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Ready for Week 9 action
Fant (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions, Fant capped it with all activity Friday, setting him up to be out there Week 9. He'll continue to team with Will Dissly at tight end for the Seahawks, but due to an overreliance on top wideouts DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), there aren't many targets that linger behind that duo. That said, No. 3 wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) isn't playing Sunday, so Fant could be a bit more involved in Seattle's passing game than normal. Through eight games, Fant has reeled in 22 of 28 targets for 176 yards and one touchdown.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
