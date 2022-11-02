ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.

If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
WATCH TONIGHT: Houston Astros look to stay hot; tie up World Series in Game 5

Astros rookie utility man David Hensley will start at Designated Hitter for the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia, multiple league sources tell KPRC2. Hensley started in game 3, lining a single in his first at bat before striking out twice. Hensley is 1-4 so far in the playoffs with a hit by pitch in 5 at bats. The hit by pitch was one of the most important moments of the postseason, putting Hensley on base to eventually be one of the runs scored in Yordan Alvarez’s ALDS Game 1 walk-off.
Houston Texans reeling, what’s holding them back and a potential bright spot

HOUSTON – Good morning KPRC -2 and Click2Houston viewers !. This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with a quick Texans update. Two games and two more losses this week to the Titans and Eagles have Houston reeling now at 1-6-1 on the season. Sunday against Tennessee they suffered a 17-10 loss when they couldn’t stop the run and the offense did a disappearing act in the second half. Then on short rest last night a tale of two halves in the 29-17 loss to unbeaten Philly after they were tied 14-14 at halftime. Again, a second half of nothing except a field goal.
PHOTOS: Best Houston Astros’ fans signs of the night - Game 6 at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and we are there capturing all the fun from the stands and around the ballpark. It was clear from minute one at Minute Maid that Houston got out its markers and paints and got really creative. Here are some of the best signs we found throughout the park.
Lovie Smith on Tavierre Thomas: ‘One of the toughest guys on our team’

HOUSTON – Tavierre Thomas’ return from a quadriceps injury did more than provide the defense and special teams with an experienced defensive back. His presence injects a physical nature and grit into a beleaguered defense that has allowed the most rushing yards per game through eight games in the league.
Source: Texans signing Demone Harris to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran defensive end Demone Harris to the practice squad, according to a league source. Harris cleared waivers after being released earlier this week. Harris has played in three games this season and has recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit. He was previously...
Texans rookie Teagan Quitoriano catches touchdown on first NFL catch in his first game

HOUSTON – Teagan Quitoriano caught some serious air, leaping high for a touchdown catch Thursday night in a loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans’ rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering from a knee injury and returning to practice in October, made his NFL debut. And Quitoriano was a hit, making an immediate impact.
