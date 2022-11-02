HOUSTON – Good morning KPRC -2 and Click2Houston viewers !. This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with a quick Texans update. Two games and two more losses this week to the Titans and Eagles have Houston reeling now at 1-6-1 on the season. Sunday against Tennessee they suffered a 17-10 loss when they couldn’t stop the run and the offense did a disappearing act in the second half. Then on short rest last night a tale of two halves in the 29-17 loss to unbeaten Philly after they were tied 14-14 at halftime. Again, a second half of nothing except a field goal.

