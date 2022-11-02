Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
PLAY OF THE YEAR: Astros’ Chas McCormick preserves Game 5 win with ‘insane’ catch, leaves imprint on ground
PHILADELPHIA – Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick made a name for himself at his hometown with an “all-time play” during Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night. At the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, Phillies’ JT Realmuto was at bat with Astros...
Click2Houston.com
Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.
If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Yuli Gurriel removed from Astros roster for Game 6 against Phillies, team officials confirm
HOUSTON – Houston Astros have announced that their first baseman Yuri Gurriel will not be playing in Game 6. According to MLB officials, Gurriel, known as La Piña, began dealing with pain after turning his right knee during a rundown in the Astros’ Game 5 victory. Astros...
Click2Houston.com
‘Mattress Mack’ to deliver first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – After an electrifying and eventful week in Philadelphia, our hometown Astros have returned home in hopes to clinch another World Series title. The series is currently 3-2 with Astros leading. If the Astros win Game 6, they will win their second World Series title in franchise history.
Click2Houston.com
WATCH TONIGHT: Houston Astros look to stay hot; tie up World Series in Game 5
Astros rookie utility man David Hensley will start at Designated Hitter for the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia, multiple league sources tell KPRC2. Hensley started in game 3, lining a single in his first at bat before striking out twice. Hensley is 1-4 so far in the playoffs with a hit by pitch in 5 at bats. The hit by pitch was one of the most important moments of the postseason, putting Hensley on base to eventually be one of the runs scored in Yordan Alvarez’s ALDS Game 1 walk-off.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Texans reeling, what’s holding them back and a potential bright spot
HOUSTON – Good morning KPRC -2 and Click2Houston viewers !. This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with a quick Texans update. Two games and two more losses this week to the Titans and Eagles have Houston reeling now at 1-6-1 on the season. Sunday against Tennessee they suffered a 17-10 loss when they couldn’t stop the run and the offense did a disappearing act in the second half. Then on short rest last night a tale of two halves in the 29-17 loss to unbeaten Philly after they were tied 14-14 at halftime. Again, a second half of nothing except a field goal.
Click2Houston.com
WORLD SERIES CHAMPS: Astros are World Champions after defeating the Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
Five years after the Houston Astros won the World Series on the road, the team delivered a championship performance in front of a home crowd at Minute Maid Park Saturday night. The Astros won four runs to one. WATCH KPRC 2+ LIVE COVERAGE OF THE VICTORY. INNING BY INNING RECAP...
Click2Houston.com
‘Mattress Mack’ surprised on KPRC 2 after meme goes viral
HOUSTON – Houston icon Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale discussed going viral for his expletive-laced video and received a surprise on KPRC 2 Friday. Watch the full video in the video player above.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Best Houston Astros’ fans signs of the night - Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and we are there capturing all the fun from the stands and around the ballpark. It was clear from minute one at Minute Maid that Houston got out its markers and paints and got really creative. Here are some of the best signs we found throughout the park.
Click2Houston.com
Lovie Smith on Tavierre Thomas: ‘One of the toughest guys on our team’
HOUSTON – Tavierre Thomas’ return from a quadriceps injury did more than provide the defense and special teams with an experienced defensive back. His presence injects a physical nature and grit into a beleaguered defense that has allowed the most rushing yards per game through eight games in the league.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans signing Demone Harris to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran defensive end Demone Harris to the practice squad, according to a league source. Harris cleared waivers after being released earlier this week. Harris has played in three games this season and has recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit. He was previously...
Click2Houston.com
Texans rookie Teagan Quitoriano catches touchdown on first NFL catch in his first game
HOUSTON – Teagan Quitoriano caught some serious air, leaping high for a touchdown catch Thursday night in a loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans’ rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering from a knee injury and returning to practice in October, made his NFL debut. And Quitoriano was a hit, making an immediate impact.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Inside Minute Maid Park as the Astros try to win the World Series at home
Minute Maid Park is packed as the Houston Astros look to close out the World Series at home and the hometown crowd is ready for it!. Check out photos from inside the park as the Astros work to level up one last time in 2022!
Comments / 0