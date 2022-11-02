Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
Times Gazette
Birds of Rocky Fork
It is a popular destination for local residents and out of town tourists alike, but beyond that Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County is also a home to numerous and diverse varieties of birds, according to The Ohio Ornithological Society. The Ohio Ornithological Society website said that, “There is a...
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following information has been compiled from a news release from Ohio University:. The following students graduated Ohio University in summer 2022:. * Malea Montavon of Greenfield graduated with a n Associate in Nursing. * Jamie Stack of Hillsboro graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing. * Natasha Brown...
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
Times Gazette
Holdup attempt, fire damage and Christmas parade
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 7900 block of West Main Street in Highland after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties separated and the victim declined to file charges. Nov. 1. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6600...
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
Times Gazette
Crash claims two Sabina men
Two Sabina residents were killed Wednesday when their vehicle went left of center on U.S. Route 68 in Fayette County and struck and tractor-trailer rig, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road.
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Dawson Payne, 23, Washington C.H., was cited for a traffic control device. A 17-year-old South Salem juvenile was charged with loud exhaust, no valid operator’s license and curfew violation. A 16-year-old Washington C.H. juvenile was cited for a curfew violation.
5 local men sentenced for bulk drug trafficking
The group distributed more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics under the alias ‘Jose,’ court documents state. After an investigation, officials searched a property owned by Justus Ruby, who they had caught selling fentanyl to Indiana drug users.
Times Gazette
Boil alert on Northwest St.
The city of Hillsboro issued a boil alert Friday afternoon for 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Times Gazette
SATH Turkey Bingo is Nov. 19
The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 19th annual Turkey Bingo Soup Supper event Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium. Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. A soup supper will be held at 5 p.m. to kick off the evening. During the night,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
vincennespbs.org
Dog killing didn’t happen in Greene Co. IN
The Greene County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is debunking a circulating social media post. Sheriff Steve Franks says a post has been floating around with a photo of an officer smiling next to a deceased dog she allegedly killed. The post is labeled as “happening in Greene County.”. Franks...
Times Gazette
Merry Mercantile open this weekend
The Highland County Historical Society’s Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro will open for the holiday season this weekend. Fifteen rooms in the museum are decorated in various Christmas themes and the Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop is packed with handcrafted and handmade items from 25 artisans.
WLWT 5
Hamilton, Butler, Warren counties share early voting numbers one week before election
NORWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday marks one week until the 2022 Midterm Elections. Southwest Ohio continues to see confirmed and potential record-breaking turnout, especially among early in-person voters. WLWT spoke with elections leaders in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties to learn how many voters are showing up, thus far, to...
