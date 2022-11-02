Read full article on original website
diyprojects.com
Homemade Dog Food | Recipe and Instructions
Looking for homemade dog food you can prepare for your pup? If you want to make something special for your bestfriend, this is the recipe you should follow!. Ok doggy owners, we love our pets, right? Well, let’s get serious about their diets! Our pups’ eating patterns are totally essential to their life longevity and happiness – so, why wait to make their food all it can be? If you’re eating healthily, so should your cute canine.
Thanksgiving Foods To Avoid Giving Your Pet
Thanksgiving is a feast day, but that doesn’t mean your pet should eat a lot. Some foods can make your pet sick or be lethal. Here are the ones to keep away from Fido and Fluffy:. salt. butter. seasonings. turkey - due to bones and other bits. nutmeg. chocolate.
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022
Toots is looking for a home without young children because they make her nervous and she is not a fan. She's been around an 8–10-year old's and has been fine. So older kids may be ok if they respect her boundaries. She is good with small dogs and indifferent...
CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
BBC
Halloween: Pet owners warned against dressing up animals
The RSPCA has warned against dressing up pets for Halloween, saying it can be "quite stressful" for animals. While some pets may not mind being dressed up, some may find the experience "worrying and even scary", the RSCPA told BBC Newsround. The British Veterinary Association says certain dogs can feel...
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
petpress.net
7 Best Dogs for Agility That Make Great Pets
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
dogsbestlife.com
Is a smart, attentive poodle the right dog for you?
The poodle is a fantastic dog breed and is perhaps one of the friendliest and most entertaining dogs for the entire family. Poodles are easy to train, fun, and energetic. They are eager to please and like to be with people most of the time. They dislike being isolated or placed in a kennel.
scitechdaily.com
Good Feline Healthcare: What a “Cat Friendly” Veterinary Experience Looks Like
Although good feline healthcare sometimes necessitates visiting the veterinary clinic, many components of a veterinary visit or stay may potentially result in negative experiences. The impacts can be far-reaching, for both the cat and the veterinary team. This may include distress and prolonged recovery from illness for the cat. For the veterinary team, it may entail the risk of misleading clinical findings and test results, possible injury, and further difficulties with handling of the cat at future visits. Mounting evidence indicates that the first veterinary visit can impact a young animal for life.
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets
How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
petsplusmag.com
Pet Sitters International Advises Pet Parents to Book Holiday Pet Care
(PRESS RELEASE) KING, NC — With travel experts expecting 2022 holiday travel to return to or even surpass pre-pandemic levels, professional pet sitters are gearing up for a hectic season. Pet Sitters International (PSI) advises pet parents to book their holiday pet sitter as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute scramble for pet care.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Fisherman Pet a Great White Shark’s Face Like a New Puppy
Watch a Fisherman Pet a Great White Shark’s Face Like a New Puppy. Great white sharks are carnivorous fish that can grow to more than 20 feet long. That puts them in the same ballpark as a school bus!. They have a fearsome reputation and many people are, quite...
