talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, November 1, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Proclamation – American Education Week – November 14-18, 2022 – The Council presented a proclamation to Dr....
The Dispatch
Amid Dire Staffing Needs, Council Approves Four Full-Time OCFD Positions; Resort Eyes Grant Funds To Fill Vacancies
OCEAN CITY – Faced with a dire need for more personnel for the town’s fire department, resort officials this week approved four new full-time positions with a promise to possibly add more if certain federal grant funding comes through. During budget deliberations last spring, it became apparent there...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 20th House District
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. State Rep. Stephen Smyk is vacating his seat in the 20th House District in Sussex County to run for the State Senate, and now an educator born and raised in the district – Stell Parker Selby – and a military veteran – Dallas Wingate – vie to take Smyk’s place in the House.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth selects giant arborvitae for annual tree lighting
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
Spring Lake residents question new plan
Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
WBOC
Speed Limit to Change At Dangerous Worcester County Road
BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Highway administration is decreasing the speed limit on Gray's Corner Road from 50 miles per hour to 40. Two people have died as a result of hit and runs on Gray's Corner Road. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed in July. In October, Terri Wattay was killed by a hit and run when walking her dog. Gavin Knupp's mother Tiffany Knupp tells WBOC she is pleased with the changes.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
WMDT.com
La Plaza Delaware launches Latino Leadership program, with $20,000 grant from Perdue
MILFORD, Del.- La Plaza Delaware aims to bridge the gap for Latino Delawareeans looking to expand their business, leadership, and networking opportunities by offering classes to business leaders and students to increase Latino representation in leadership roles across the first state. The program will be run through a curriculum developed...
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
The Dispatch
County Moving Process Forward On Buckingham
SNOW HILL – Plans for the eventual replacement of Buckingham Elementary School continue to move forward. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the Worcester County Public Schools Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for fiscal year 2024. The CIP includes a planning request for Buckingham, the aging Berlin school built in 1978.
WMDT.com
Millsboro PD kicks off annual Whiskers for Wishes Campaign
MILLSBORO, Del. – The Millsboro Police Department has kicked off their annual Whiskers for Wishes Campaign. Each year, the department teams up with Grace United Methodist Church to grow their beards out to help raise awareness and increase donations for the campaign to supply needy families in Millsboro with gifts for the holidays. If you are interested in donating, you can drop off donations at the Millsboro Police Department.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Jacona Brothers bringing Tiki Jac’s to Rehoboth Avenue
Information is limited, but the old Nicola Pizza on Rehoboth Avenue is going to be a restaurant called Tiki Jac’s. The pizzeria’s final day in the building was Labor Day; a Tiki Jac’s banner was hung in a ground-level window along Rehoboth Avenue a short time later.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth train on the Avenue in 1925
The Rehoboth Beach Museum recently held a two-part lecture called, “Ferries, Trains, and Automobiles: Getting to Rehoboth before the Bay Bridge.” It was a reminder that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. Most people probably know that railroad tracks used to run straight down Rehoboth Avenue to the Bandstand. The Visitors Center next to Grove Park and the Rehoboth Avenue circle was once the train station, which can seen in this aerial photograph taken in 1925 at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street. The building was donated by Grotto Pizza founder Dominick Pulieri and moved to where it is today next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
WGMD Radio
Driver Cited for DUI after Crash on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy near Milton
A 21 year old driver has been cited for DUI after a crash Thursday night just after 11 that sent a car into a home off Lewes Georgetown Highway. Delaware State Police say a Lexus was eastbound and making left turn into a private residence when a Yucon traveling behind the Lexus struck it’s rear and and went out of control and struck a residence. The driver was cited for DUI, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. There were no injuries.
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023.
delawarepublic.org
The Green - November 4, 2022
