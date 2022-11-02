Read full article on original website
Findlay, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Findlay, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Liberty Center football team will have a game with Liberty Benton on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Powder Springs, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Powder Springs, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McEachern High School football team will have a game with Hillgrove High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
eastcobbnews.com
4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders
Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
Kirby Smart reacts to first CFP rankings, reveals Georgia’s ‘ultimate goal’ this week
Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel had different feelings about the first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday night, but both coaches are moving forward in the same manner. It’s all about the next game, and what a contest this showdown figures to be. The CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols play...
Dell McGee and Georgia Early Contenders for One of Nation's Best RBs
Georgia has gone all out for Justice Haynes in the 2023 class, and they'll try their luck again in the 2025 class.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Schools celebrate district principals
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools spent October recognizing the district’s brand new and experienced leaders during National Principals Month. Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said, “We believe that effective schools begin with effective leaders — and we have added several new principals who have the necessary skill, mindset, and beliefs around what young people are capable of.” “These competencies”, she added, “are prerequisites to being selected as a leader of one of our schools.”
Cobb school board member stokes controversy with Catholic comments
Cobb school board member insults Catholics as fellow Republican faces heated reelection battle.
UGA students debate Walker’s attempt to score big in politics
While Walker's sports triumphs inspire some, others on both sides of the aisle would rather talk about views on issues in 2022 U.S. Senate race.
Police activity spotted at Morrow High School following 'incident'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted at Morrow High School in Clayton County Friday afternoon. 11Alive crews were at the scene and saw several patrol cars. Clayton County Public Schools said in a statement that it's aware of an "incident" that took place at the high school. The school district said the CCPS Police Department is currently investigating what happened.
A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg featured in Ohio Magazine as a ‘Best Hometown’
PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg is featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Ohio Magazine as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns. The magazine is on newsstands now and recognizes Perrysburg among five great places to live, work, and visit. Perrysburg joins Athens, Bellfontaine, Kent, and Versailles as this year’s honorees. The magazine’s editors chose Perrysburg for its charming downtown, great schools and appreciation for local history, according to a news release from the city.
13abc.com
Local union president challenges incumbent state representative in Lucas County
City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
appenmedia.com
Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans
ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Better Men’: Former Newnan High teacher’s book memorializes ‘The 23,’ Coweta and the Vietnam War
When the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial stopped in Newnan in 2011, it left with Steve Quesinberry an unshakeable conviction that the 23 Cowetans killed in the war deserved more than just their names on a wall. More than a decade and hundreds of interviews later, Quesinberry – a former Newnan...
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
13abc.com
Family celebrates the life of a 6-year-old organ donor who was hit and killed on Heatherdowns
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Monny and Kelly Yakumithis, along with friends and family, celebrate the life of their daughter Elena each year. In 2010, Elena was 6 years old when she was hit and killed on Heatherdowns Blvd. “Kelly’s car broke down and traffic had stopped so they could cross...
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
