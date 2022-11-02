ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)

First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa

I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
5 Times Iowans Were Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ [WATCH]

One of the most popular shows on Netflix right now is the reboot of the series Unsolved Mysteries. There are only three seasons of the new edition, but the show dates all the way back to 1987! Using the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki site, I went back through the show's history to take a look at some of the Iowa mysteries that have been featured on episodes. Here are five of the big ones:
Do Your Pizza Boxes Belong In Your Iowa Recycling Bin?

America is made up of people from all different kinds of backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures. Other than living here in America, do you know what else we all have in common? Our love of Pizza! There's a part of me that doesn't think I can trust you if you genuinely can't find a type of pizza you can enjoy unless you have an issue with dairy...that just makes me sad for you.
There’s A TINY Chance Taylor Swift Would Perform In Iowa

We have a small sliver of hope that one of the biggest names in the music industry MIGHT come to Iowa. Here's how that could POSSIBLY happen. Taylor Swift recently announced her most ambitious tour yet this week. The Grammy award winning singer will be hitting the road in 2023 for the 'Taylor Swift Eras Tour.' Swift said she will start this global tour with 27 stadium shows in the United States next year.
These Long-Billed Iowa Birds Love to Dance [WATCH]

If you're lucky enough to spot one of these birds here in Iowa, put on the brakes. They're quite the entertainers. I must admit I don't believe I've been lucky enough to see one of these in person but after seeing a photo online I decided to do some investigating. What I found can't help but make you smile.
Thomas Rhett to Open 2023 U.S. Tour in Iowa

Thomas Rhett will spend the early part of 2023 performing on foreign soil. When he starts his new U.S. tour, he'll do it on Iowa soil. We're excited to tell you that Thomas Rhett, who has 19 #1 songs, will be leading off that United States tour, called "Home Team Tour 23" during the first week in May. He'll be bringing a pair of special guests to Iowa along with him, including one that has 12 number one hits of his own.
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age

I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
Midwest Farm Offers Thanksgiving Turkey Cuddles

We are back in that time of year when friends and families gather and eat a big meal- which typically involves a turkey. However, one Midwest farm celebrates thanksgiving with turkeys… but with a twist…. Instead of buying turkeys for dinner, you can buy time to cuddle them. That’s...
Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot

No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
A 2,000+ Pound Iowa Pumpkin Was Carved into an Incredible Dragon

A record-breaking Iowa pumpkin has a new home and a new shape!. Back in early October, Peosta, Iowa resident Pete Caspers set a state record at the 2022 Anamosa PumpkinFest & Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off. His massive pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,424 pounds! According to Pete, it's the 10th largest pumpkin to ever be grown in the U.S. and the 19th in the entire WORLD. Impressive doesn't even begin to describe it!
