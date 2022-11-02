Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Related
profootballnetwork.com
No Matter Who Is at Quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, They Will Lose to the Kansas City Chiefs
In our QB Smash Matchup of the Week, we’ve got Malik Willis vs. Patrick Mahomes (if Ryan Tannehill can’t play). Trey Wingo breaks down why the Tennessee Titans won’t be able to hang with the Kansas City Chiefs regardless of who’s at the quarterback position. You...
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
The former Denver Broncos legend had some insight on Bradley Chubb being traded to Miami.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry on making injury report: 'There's nothing to panic about'
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's name appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday, but Henry wants to assure fans they have nothing to be worried about. Henry was designated as a limited participant in the Titans' practice Wednesday with a foot injury. Less than a year removed from a foot injury that led to Henry missing nine games, the inclusion on the injury report rang alarm bells. But in speaking to the media Thursday, Henry said his foot is perfectly OK.
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
ClutchPoints
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Austin Ekeler (abdomen) limited on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (abdomen) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Ekeler was added to the injury report with an abdominal issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. Ekeler may have picked up the injury during practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Ekeler misses time, Sony Michel and Isaiah Spiller are expected to see an increase in touches.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) questionable for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Anteokounmpo is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo is dealing with soreness in his left knee, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has listed him questionable. Keep a very close eye on his status over the next 6 hours. Sandro Mamakuelasvhili, who is in concussion protocol, is also questionable.
Chargers place tight end Donald Parham on injured reserve
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Parham was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday after he reinjured his hamstring during practice earlier in the week. It is the same hamstring that Parham injured during training camp and caused him to miss the first four games of the season. He has played in two games and has three receptions for 53 yards. The Chargers filled the roster spot by signing wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad. Doss played in nine games for the Raiders in 2019-20 with 11 catches for 133 yards. He has also spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons, Jets and Giants. Kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall have been activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) absent from Titans practice Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Tannehill was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, but he was downgraded Thursday as he continues to manage an ankle injury. Malik Willis will make his second career start in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs if Tannehill is ruled out again. The rookie went 6-10 for 55 yards and an interception last week against the Houston Texans and added 5 carries for 12 yards, but the Titans aren't expected to be able to pound the rock as much versus the Chiefs.
Brandin Cooks to Cowboys - Still? Could Texans WR 'Protest' His Way to Being Cut?
No, we're not saying the Cowboys should start preparing Brandin Cooks a locker stall here at The Star. We are saying that - as one source tells us, "All options are on the table'' - at least until the unhappy wideout reconnects with his locker stall in Houston.
numberfire.com
Lions list D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) as questionable in Week 9
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. Swift's status remains in question after he registered two limited practices after a missed session on Wednesday. In a potential matchup against a Green Bay unit ranked 20th (20.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jamaal Williams could see more touches if Swift is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Saints place Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen said he doesn't know the timetable for Thomas to return, but he expects him to miss the rest of the season. After being limited to seven games in 2020 and missing all of last year, Thomas only managed to make it through Week 3 this season. He caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara will continue to be the Saints' top targets over the second half of the season and Jarvis Landry (ankle) stands to benefit as well. The Saints are playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) game-time decision in Week 9
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) is a game-time decision for Week 9's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. After limited practices this week, Conner's Week 9 availability will be decided right before Arizona's divisional showdown against Seattle. Expect Eno Benjamin to see more touches if Conner is ruled out versus a Seahawks' defense ranked 26th in FanDuel points (23.2) allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (knee) available for Orladno Saturday evening
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ross has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. After listing him with a questionable tag coming into the day, the team has now cleared him for action. It's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot instantly.
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) doubtful in Week 9 for Baltimore
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. Edwards is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is why he didn't practice this week. Now, the team has placed him with a doubtful tag. Expect increased roles for Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis.
numberfire.com
James Robinson (knee) downgraded to questionable for Jets in Week 9
New York Jets running back James Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills. Robinson made it through the practice week without any signs of injury, but the team has downgraded his status 25 hours before scheduled kickoff. Keep a close eye on his status as Sunday rolls around. Ty Johnson would be in line for a workload increase if Robinson sits.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out again on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Tate is averaging...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. After a one-game absence, Mitchell's status remains in the air with a left ankle sprain. Expect Dean Wade to see more minutes on Sunday if Mitchell remains out. Mitchell's projection includes 24.7...
Comments / 0