ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Zzqp_0iwIRoyK00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road.

They said the fire spread to the butler building, but they have since extinguished the flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s office has been notified of the blaze.

No one was injured.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-528 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 528 near Wedgefield on Friday created backups for drivers heading toward the Space Coast as miles of mulling vehicles could be seen on traffic cameras. The crash was first reported around 10:47 a.m. near mile marker 22, with eastbound traffic...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

FHP: Seminole County deputy crashes into back of vehicle

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed in Lake County, and one of them was a patrol vehicle. In Mount Dora, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on State Road 46 and U.S. Highway 441. A Seminole County deputy was driving north in...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Police look for similarities between Clermont, Longwood jewelry heists

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives in two Florida cities are seeing similarities in two jewelry store robberies this year and are now looking into whether they were connected. The Clermont Police Department confirmed detectives were talking to Longwood police about a robbery that happened last month at Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck

A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
135K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy