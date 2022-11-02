Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road.

They said the fire spread to the butler building, but they have since extinguished the flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s office has been notified of the blaze.

No one was injured.

