ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Fall Signing Day, 2022: New Jersey’s wrestling commitments

The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed high school seniors in all sports other than football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the list of New Jersey seniors who have committed to wrestle in college. Most will sign their NLI on Wednesday, but some may choose to wait until a later date.
WISCONSIN STATE
NJ.com

We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
NJ.com

Who is Central Jersey’s best high school marching band? Nominate now!

Over the last three months, NJ.com photographers have captured the performances of dozens of terrific New Jersey high school marching bands from all corners of the state. But now it’s time to take our adoration for the state’s tireless programs to the next level, and name regional winners for the 2022 fall season: New Jersey’s best high school bands in North, Central and South Jersey. Each of the three winning programs will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize for their music departments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Fall Signing Day, 2022: Field hockey commitments

Today, multiple players across New Jersey will be signing their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level. Several players have already made verbal commitments to colleges and universities across the country as well. Scroll down to check out the players that fall under both of those categories.
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County

Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Spotlight on N.J. cannabis businesses: BestBüds

With the legalization of cannabis and billions of dollars to be made here, state legislation made promises to allow local New Jerseyans an opportunity to make it in the market with an eye towards economic justice. More than 500 licenses have been awarded to local businesses, and hundreds more should be approved in the coming months.
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Monmouth County

Voters in Monmouth County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County

Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy