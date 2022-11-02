Read full article on original website
2022 National Signing Day: Where are N.J.’s softball players headed for college?
Wednesday is National Signing Day, the first day that high school senior athletes can make their college commitments official. Below we list the senior New Jersey softball players who have committed to colleges to continue their athletic careers next season.
Fall Signing Day, 2022: New Jersey’s wrestling commitments
The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed high school seniors in all sports other than football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the list of New Jersey seniors who have committed to wrestle in college. Most will sign their NLI on Wednesday, but some may choose to wait until a later date.
Fall Signing Day, 2022: An early look at where N.J. athletes will be competing in college
The National Signing Day early period began on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for all sports with the exception of football and, as always, NJ Advance Media has you covered from one end of New Jersey to the other. The Division-1 early period for basketball will last for one week, ending on...
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs
While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Who is Central Jersey’s best high school marching band? Nominate now!
Over the last three months, NJ.com photographers have captured the performances of dozens of terrific New Jersey high school marching bands from all corners of the state. But now it’s time to take our adoration for the state’s tireless programs to the next level, and name regional winners for the 2022 fall season: New Jersey’s best high school bands in North, Central and South Jersey. Each of the three winning programs will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize for their music departments.
Fall Signing Day, 2022: Field hockey commitments
Today, multiple players across New Jersey will be signing their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level. Several players have already made verbal commitments to colleges and universities across the country as well. Scroll down to check out the players that fall under both of those categories.
Signing Day, 2022: Where New Jersey’s top baseball seniors are headed to college
The top seniors in New Jersey high school baseball are finally able to make their college commitments official. Along with a host of other sports, Wednesday marked the first day members of the Class of 2023 could signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the collegiate level. The signing period for baseball continues through Aug. 1, 2023.
N.J. play of the week: Hudson Catholic High School presents Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County
Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
Spotlight on N.J. cannabis businesses: BestBüds
With the legalization of cannabis and billions of dollars to be made here, state legislation made promises to allow local New Jerseyans an opportunity to make it in the market with an eye towards economic justice. More than 500 licenses have been awarded to local businesses, and hundreds more should be approved in the coming months.
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
Powerball tickets worth $1M sold at these 3 N.J. shops. 8 tickets win $100K, $50K prizes.
The three Powerball tickets worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for the record $2.04 billion drawing were sold at stores in Camden, Mercer and Middlesex counties. The Powerball jackpot was won by a single ticket sold in California, lottery officials announced Tuesday, after a 10-hour delay in pulling the winning numbers for the historic prize.
N.J. election results 2022: Monmouth County
Voters in Monmouth County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
