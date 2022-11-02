Read full article on original website
Related
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
Buffalo Bills news, notes: Nyheim Hines may return punts and door isn't closed on OBJ
ORCHARD PARK - Never mind the fact that last season, Josh Allen had an uncharacteristically underwhelming day when the Indianapolis Colts marched into Highmark Stadium and blasted the Buffalo Bills 41-15. That hardly even registers for new Bills running back Nyheim Hines because the game he remembers much more came 10 months earlier in January 2021 when Allen threw for 324 yards and two TDs and ran for 54 yards as the Bills beat his former team 27-24 in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
numberfire.com
Chargers' Austin Ekeler (abdomen) limited on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (abdomen) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Ekeler was added to the injury report with an abdominal issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. Ekeler may have picked up the injury during practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Ekeler misses time, Sony Michel and Isaiah Spiller are expected to see an increase in touches.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
No Fun New England? Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dispels Rumor
The Patriots have long had a reputation for being no fun, but one former Super Bowl champion has done his best to dispel that. Chris Long only played in New England for one season, winning Super Bowl LI with the Patriots in 2016, but has long been complimentary toward the organization. On Thursday, he continued the praise of his lone season in Foxborough.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hart is dealing with a sprained ankle, which is why he's listed on the injury report. However, it's not expected to be serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to play.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 9
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been activated off the injured reserve. Patterson is on track to return after Atlanta's versatile running back missed four games with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers' team ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Patterson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Donovan Mitchell (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will make his fourth start this season after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Wade to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Wade's current projection...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) practices for Buccaneers in full
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Jones sat out Wednesday, but he returned for a full session a day later and is expected to play Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wideout played 57% of the offensive snaps last week in his first game since Week 4 and third appearance of the season. He caught 2 passes on 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jones will continue to compete for looks behind Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin in a struggling Buccaneers offense.
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Isaiah Hartenstein at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (knee) on Saturday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Hartenstein will make his first start this season after Mitchell Robinson was ruled out with a knee sprain. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hartenstein to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson (knee) out Saturday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to a knee injury. He was also seen on crutches after the game. Now, the team has ruled him out entirely for Saturday's contest. Expect a potential starting role for Torrey Craig in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
James Robinson (knee) downgraded to questionable for Jets in Week 9
New York Jets running back James Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills. Robinson made it through the practice week without any signs of injury, but the team has downgraded his status 25 hours before scheduled kickoff. Keep a close eye on his status as Sunday rolls around. Ty Johnson would be in line for a workload increase if Robinson sits.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) absent from Titans practice Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Tannehill was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, but he was downgraded Thursday as he continues to manage an ankle injury. Malik Willis will make his second career start in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs if Tannehill is ruled out again. The rookie went 6-10 for 55 yards and an interception last week against the Houston Texans and added 5 carries for 12 yards, but the Titans aren't expected to be able to pound the rock as much versus the Chiefs.
Comments / 0