Tom Brady holds first press conference since finalizing his divorce and here's what he had to say
When Tom Brady met with the media on Thursday, he probably knew that he'd be getting asked at least one question about his divorce, and sure enough, that was one of the first subjects that came up during the quarterback's first press conference since finalizing his separation from Gisele Bundchen on Oct. 28.
Packers were reportedly eyeing these four players leading up to NFL trade deadline but came away with no one
One of the biggest surprises of the NFL trade deadline was the fact that the Green Bay Packers didn't make a single move. With the Packers struggling on offense right now, it seemed like a lock that they'd make at least one deal. Although they came up empty, it wasn't...
Bills sound open to signing Odell Beckham Jr., but two possible obstacles could be standing in the way
As the NFL season heads into Week 9, one of the biggest questions left revolves around Odell Beckham Jr. and where he's going to end up. Beckham is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
William Jackson III happy to join Steelers after feeling they'd draft him in 2016: I thought it was happening
If you told William Jackson III six-and-a-half years ago that he would be on the Steelers' practice field in 2022, he probably wouldn't have been surprised. It's how everything transpired that likely would have been the surprise to the soon-to-be rookie cornerback. Expecting to be drafted by the Steelers, Jackson...
Bengals' Eli Apple: Submits full session Thursday
Apple (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Chris Roling of Bengals Wire reports. After being sidelined during Monday's game versus the Browns due to a hamstring issue, Apple has since logged a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, putting him in line to play Week 9 against Carolina. The 27-year-old hasn't particularly stood out in the stat sheet thus far in 2022, as he's corralled 19 tackles and no interceptions across seven games played. Apple is in line to slot back in as the team's No. 1 cornerback when the Bengals host the Panthers on Sunday.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons including Rashod Bateman (foot) who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Ready for Week 9 action
Fant (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions, Fant capped it with all activity Friday, setting him up to be out there Week 9. He'll continue to team with Will Dissly at tight end for the Seahawks, but due to an overreliance on top wideouts DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), there aren't many targets that linger behind that duo. That said, No. 3 wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) isn't playing Sunday, so Fant could be a bit more involved in Seattle's passing game than normal. Through eight games, Fant has reeled in 22 of 28 targets for 176 yards and one touchdown.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Rams' Van Jefferson: Limited again Thursday
Jefferson (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Jefferson made his season debut Week 8 against the 49ers, ultimately finishing fourth among Rams wide receivers in offensive snap share (53 percent) behind Cooper Kupp (95), Allen Robinson (93) and Ben Skowronek (62). While that trio combined for 20 targets, Jefferson wasn't looked at by quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. likely has placed a cap on his reps, both in practice and in games, until he's back to 100 percent, so it may be some time still before he's contributing to box scores on a weekly basis. In the end, though, Jefferson's status bears watching as the weekend approaches.
Texans' Davis Mills: Offsets TDs with interceptions
Mills completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for 18 yards. In fairness to the second-year quarterback, he was not only facing an unenviable matchup, but doing...
10 bold predictions for second half of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins reach AFC Championship; Eagles go 17-0
Week 9 is upon us and, as crazy as this may sound, that means we are halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season. With the second half on the horizon, we'll now take a step back and look over what we saw through the first nine weeks and try to come up with some bold predictions for what may happen in the weeks to come. It's important to remember that these are bold predictions, so we're going out on a limb for some of these, but will make the case for why they are plausible.
Bills' Von Miller: Held out of practice Thursday
Miller did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Miller missed practice for the second day in a row due to an ankle issue following Buffalo's win over the Packers in Week 8. While the nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, it's possible the Bills are simply taking every precaution with the 33-year-old linebacker's health at the midway point of the season. Miller collected 14 tackles and a team-high six sacks over the team's first seven contests, and he'll have one more practice to increase his activity before this Sunday's game against the jets.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Few weeks away from returning
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Dobbins' recent left knee scope was a "smashing success," but the running back is still about 3-to-4 weeks away from a return from injured reserve, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Harbaugh acknowledged that there was more scar tissue in Dobbins'...
