Packers were reportedly eyeing these four players leading up to NFL trade deadline but came away with no one
One of the biggest surprises of the NFL trade deadline was the fact that the Green Bay Packers didn't make a single move. With the Packers struggling on offense right now, it seemed like a lock that they'd make at least one deal. Although they came up empty, it wasn't...
Tom Brady holds first press conference since finalizing his divorce and here's what he had to say
When Tom Brady met with the media on Thursday, he probably knew that he'd be getting asked at least one question about his divorce, and sure enough, that was one of the first subjects that came up during the quarterback's first press conference since finalizing his separation from Gisele Bundchen on Oct. 28.
Bills sound open to signing Odell Beckham Jr., but two possible obstacles could be standing in the way
As the NFL season heads into Week 9, one of the biggest questions left revolves around Odell Beckham Jr. and where he's going to end up. Beckham is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
Brian Kelly, LSU Earn Moment of Validation in Beating Bama
The coach’s gutsy two-point call paid off to cap a win that will live in Tigers lore.
Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Michigan Wolverines are 7-0 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Michigan and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium. The Wolverines won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 26.5-point advantage in the spread.
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings
The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
Bengals' Eli Apple: Submits full session Thursday
Apple (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Chris Roling of Bengals Wire reports. After being sidelined during Monday's game versus the Browns due to a hamstring issue, Apple has since logged a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, putting him in line to play Week 9 against Carolina. The 27-year-old hasn't particularly stood out in the stat sheet thus far in 2022, as he's corralled 19 tackles and no interceptions across seven games played. Apple is in line to slot back in as the team's No. 1 cornerback when the Bengals host the Panthers on Sunday.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons including Rashod Bateman (foot) who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff
Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Enjoys excellent scoring night
McCollum racked up 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime loss to Atlanta. McCollum put up his highest scoring total of the 2022-23 season, narrowly beating his best mark set Oct. 23 against Utah (28 points). The guard also managed to notch his third double-double of the year, the first time he's double-doubled with a combination of points and rebounds.
Rams' Van Jefferson: Limited again Thursday
Jefferson (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Jefferson made his season debut Week 8 against the 49ers, ultimately finishing fourth among Rams wide receivers in offensive snap share (53 percent) behind Cooper Kupp (95), Allen Robinson (93) and Ben Skowronek (62). While that trio combined for 20 targets, Jefferson wasn't looked at by quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. likely has placed a cap on his reps, both in practice and in games, until he's back to 100 percent, so it may be some time still before he's contributing to box scores on a weekly basis. In the end, though, Jefferson's status bears watching as the weekend approaches.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
SMU beats Houston in highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history
SMU topped Houston 77-63 on Saturday in the highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history. The ridiculous matchup between AAC powers surpassed Pitt's 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016 when the Panthers and Orange combined for 137 points and nearly 1,300 yards of offense -- with 47 points coming in the fourth quarter alone.
