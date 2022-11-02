ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC building is one of US’s only all-rental ZIP codes: Report

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsnQU_0iwIRCcq00

This single-address Manhattan ZIP code doesn’t count a single homeowner among its ranks.

Indeed, a new report has named one, just one, Upper East Side building as a rare example of an American ZIP that is home solely to renters.

“New York City [ZIP] code 10162 is one of the five [ZIP] codes where the entire population is renting,” RentCafe says in its October report on national homeowner and renter demographics. That’s where Pavilion apartment building, at 500 E. 77th St., stands. It’s the only property in 10162, and is home to 1,240 renters. (That ZIP code also includes John Jay Park.)

Specifically, 10162 is one of just five all-rental ZIP codes in the nation, Patch first reported. The others — all small, with fewer than 6,400 residents each — are on Nashville’s north side, San Francisco’s Treasure Island, north Dallas and Fort Worth. The all-renter Fort Worth ZIP is not only owner-free, but also claims the superlative of being America’s largest renter-only area with 6,300 residents — a number which has more than doubled from 2,600 renters a decade ago. Everything is bigger in Texas.

According to the Postal Service, there are 41 buildings that have a ZIP code all their own in Manhattan. Most are in Midtown, AMNY reported in 2019.

Other findings from the RentCafe report include that the rate of American renters is the highest it’s been in 50 years, with 43.7 million households now living in rentals.

Additionally, 101 formerly homeowner-majority ZIPs have become renter-majority in the past 10 years. That’s been most extreme in the San Antonio ZIP of 78215, where the renter population has tripled in the past decade, making it the “top trending [ZIP] code for renters in the nation,” according to RentCafe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK – A New York City smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at around 10:30 pm. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said two men entered the store, and one pulled a gun on the clerk. The two armed robbers demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and paraphernalia before fleeing Smoke World located at 138 Irvington Avenue in Brooklyn. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The post New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings

Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market

NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 NYC one-bedroom condos for sale with monthlies under $900

If you’re looking to buy a condo in New York City, finding an apartment with low monthly carrying costs can help you stretch your budget—an important consideration now that the average 30-year mortgage rates are above 7 percent. That’s because with a condo, you pay monthly common charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy