TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3, where 30,000 pounds of food will be available. The KNI is hosting the Harvesters drive-thru food distribution in its parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. Families and individuals are not required to show an I.D. to receive the food, which will be available at no charge to them.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO