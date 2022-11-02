Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
WIBW
Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts Military Month Family Day
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted Military Month Family Day today in Manhattan. Families could go check out the different vehicles that Fort Riley provided. The day started with a guest speaker Dr. Bob Smith, the head of all museums at Fort Riley. Volunteers said partnering with veterans to do this is a great way to give thanks.
WIBW
Helping Hands holds 14th annual Tails on the Trails
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society held its 14th annual Tails on the Trails on Saturday morning. The event is a 5k run or one mile walk which took place at the Shawnee North Community Center. Participants were able to run alone or bring their four-legged friend along with them.
WIBW
Bruce and Tony double your Friday fur-day fun
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of kitten siblings are the latest felines to call Helping Hands Humane Society home. Bruce and Tony joined Emi Griess from the shelter on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas. Emi says an adoption special continues for cats, with their fees just $10. Emi...
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ visits Topeka in road trip across America
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” made a pit-stop in Topeka on Friday morning. Chapman posted to Facebook while he was having breakfast at the Cracker Barrel in Topeka. He is currently on a cross-country road trip from Colorado to Florida with his wife Francie and his dog Duke, […]
WIBW
Parade held in Downtown Topeka to honor local Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Veterans Parade Sunflower Salute presented by the Military Veteran Project was held this weekend. Community members took over the streets of downtown Topeka as they gathered Saturday morning to honor our local veterans. The parade started at 11 a.m., and the route went from the State Capitol to the main stage on 10th and Kansas. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner and Major Jason Davee once again emceed the event.
WIBW
Jeff West boosts schools with “Barn Burner” fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson West Booster Club is hosting a fundraising event Saturday to support the district’s schools. Lori Crawford joined Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and the various projects the booster club has been able to support. She also discussed how schools provide a connecting point for communities.
‘Foreigner’ coming to Topeka in 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The band that produced such classics as “Juke Box Hero” and “Feels Like the First Time” is coming to Topeka. “Foreigner,” still popular after 40 years, is coming to Stormont Vail Events Center May 2, 2023. The lone original member of the band, Mick Jones, still performs with the band that he […]
KVOE
New store opening this month at Emporia Pavilions
Another store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development is set to open soon. Shoe Dept. Encore will likely open by mid-November, according to Pavilons developer Spencer Thomson. The store is sandwiched between the recently-opened Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-open Marshalls. Until now, it had been referred to as...
WIBW
KNI to host food distribution to stop families from going hungry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3, where 30,000 pounds of food will be available. The KNI is hosting the Harvesters drive-thru food distribution in its parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. Families and individuals are not required to show an I.D. to receive the food, which will be available at no charge to them.
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
WIBW
Students at Topeka school learn how to rock in after school club
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A newly formed “School of Rock” is jamming at one Topeka school. 35 aspiring musicians at State Street Elementary School meet after school as a part of the Rock Band Club. The students, who are in 3rd-5th grade, have the opportunity to stay after school...
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution event set for Tuesday, November 8
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be given out at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Tuesday, November 8 during Harvester’s mobile food distribution event. The event will be located in the east parking lot, just south of 17th & Topeka Blvd. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. The zip code and the number of people in the family is the only information that is collected.
WIBW
Helping Hands hosts another successful low-cost vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After seeing success in their past low-cost vaccine clinics, Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka hosted another event Friday afternoon. In efforts to help out families keep their furry animals safe and healthy, as well as saving families a few dollars, HHHS hosted another low-cost vaccine clinic, for the third month in a row. Emi Greiss, Communications Coordinator, said the event is another opportunity for families.
JC Post
Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
WIBW
Fire crews put out garage fire in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Firefighters responded to a report of a single car garage full engulfed in flames on Friday night. According to the MFD, crews were dispatched to 2129 Walnut Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single car detached garage on fire. Crews made access to the garage and quickly extinguished the fire. A total of 17 firefighters responded on 5 fire apparatus.
WIBW
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing. It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.
WIBW
Dennis Rogers brings Native American Heritage Month event to West Ridge Mall
Topeka's Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!. Volunteer sign-ups are underway for the 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo sends tiger across the world as part of international program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo bid farewell to Zayana, the Sumatran Tiger who arrived at her new home across the world at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand on Wednesday. Zayana was sent to New Zealand as part of an international breeding and advocacy program. She has been paired with another Sumatran tiger, Ramah, from the Oklahoma City Zoo in order to aid in the conservation efforts for the endangered species.
Topeka church provides meals to students with food insecurity
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of volunteers in Topeka are working hard to make sure students in the community are fed. Operation Backpack is a program designed to help kids suffering from food insecurity. What is different about this program is they put together enough meals for kids to eat on the weekends Created by […]
