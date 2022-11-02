3 Calhoun County Teams in Final Poll

Jacksonville, AL – JSU student Leah Tarvin who was hit by a car while crossing Highway 21 in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall Wednesday afternoon has passed away from her injuries. She was treated at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS before being airlifted to UAB Hospital where she died on Friday from her injuries. Per a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13 Ms Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live. Also according to the statement UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as the organ recovery process began Friday afternoon. Leah Tarvin died at 22 years old.

