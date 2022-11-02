ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

3 Calhoun County Teams in Final Poll

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nerSh_0iwIR93u00
Calhoun Journal

November 2, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Three Calhoun County teams are in the final high school football poll before the playoffs — Anniston (No. 2 4A), Piedmont (No. 3 3A), Jacksonville (No. 9 4A); two of the teams have quarterbacks recently named to the North-South All-Star Game — Piedmont’s Jack Hayes and Anniston’s Kam Sandlin

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts.

1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 8-2; 169

3. Thompson; 7-3; 147

4. Auburn; 9-1; 137

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 108

6. Enterprise; 7-3; 83

7. Florence; 8-2; 69

8. Fairhope; 8-2; 62

9. Austin; 7-3; 32

10. Vestavia Hills; 6-4; 17

Others receiving votes: Dothan (7-3) 15, Prattville (6-4) 10, Foley (7-3) 8, Tuscaloosa Co. (6-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

1. Theodore (14); 10-0; 213

2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-1; 173

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 137

4. Saraland; 9-1; 136

5. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 127

6. Muscle Shoals; 8-1; 79

7. Mountain Brook; 8-2; 78

8. Center Point; 8-1; 52

9. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 31

10. Gardendale; 7-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Homewood (8-2) 17, Benjamin Russell (8-2) 4, Hueytown (7-3) 4, Decatur (8-2) 2, Fort Payne (8-2) 1, Helena (6-4) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1.

CLASS 5A

1. UMS-Wright (19); 10-0; 228

2. Leeds; 9-0; 165

3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 136

4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125

5. Gulf Shores; 9-1; 108

6. Moody; 9-1; 106

7. Arab; 9-1; 65

8. Demopolis; 9-1; 57

9. Faith-Mobile; 8-2; 43

10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Beauregard (9-1) 7, Guntersville (8-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (8-2) 4.

CLASS 4A

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218

2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179

3. Priceville; 10-0; 135

4. Handley; 9-1; 123

5. Andalusia; 9-1; 122

6. T.R. Miller; 9-1; 98

7. Deshler; 10-0; 73

8. Jackson; 8-2; 36

9. Jacksonville; 7-3; 32

10. Cherokee Co.; 8-2; 18

Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, American Chr. (8-2) 10, Oneonta (8-1) 9, Northside (8-2) 5, Orange Beach (7-2) 5, Etowah (7-3) 2, Randolph (8-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 9-1; 207

2. Gordo (2); 9-1; 164

3. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 154

4. Houston Aca. (1); 10-0; 132

5. Winfield; 9-1; 119

6. Dadeville (1); 9-0; 95

7. St. James; 8-2; 73

8. Opp; 8-2; 44

9. Excel; 9-1; 43

10. Madison Aca.; 8-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Pike Co. (6-3) 4, Randolph Co. (8-2) 4, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Thomasville (7-3) 3, Trinity (8-2) 3, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1. (*–Record includes four forfeit losses.)

CLASS 2A

1. Fyffe (19); 10-0; 228

2. Ariton; 9-1; 161

3. Reeltown; 8-1; 151

4. Aliceville; 9-1; 134

5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123

6. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 86

7. Vincent; 9-1; 76

8. Pisgah; 8-2; 54

9. G.W. Long; 7-3; 20

10. Isabella; 8-2; 14

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 13, Lexington (8-2) 9, Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2) 8, Collinsville (8-2) 5, J.U. Blacksher (7-3) 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Elba (19); 10-0; 228

2. Brantley; 8-2; 152

3. Linden; 8-1; 127

4. Millry; 9-1; 124

5. Spring Garden; 9-1; 109

6. Leroy; 8-1; 98

7. Meek; 10-0; 85

8. Valley Head; 9-1; 67

9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 51

10. Lynn; 9-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (8-1) 20, Pickens Co. (7-3) 1.

AISA

1. Patrician (14); 10-0; 212

2. Lee-Scott (4); 10-0; 183

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154

4. Glenwood; 7-3; 123

5. Lowndes Aca.; 8-2; 110

6. Chambers Aca.; 7-3; 78

7. Clarke Prep; 7-3; 75

8. Macon-East; 7-3; 74

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-3; 52

10. Banks Aca.; 6-4; 14

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (5-5) 4, Morgan Aca. (6-4) 4.

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Not Seeing Red in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Several county basketball teams go through dress rehearsal in the run-up to their season openers next week By Al Muskewitz Nobody purposely sets out to defend second place. You defend a state championship, for sure, but not coming up short even if you did get a trophy for getting to the title […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County 2022-23 Basketball

Calhoun Journal, AL – Here is East Alabama Sports Today’s growing master basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season; be aware some early games will be impacted by football playoffs; will be updated as schedules are received; coaches, forward your schedules toal.muskewitz@gmail.com.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
Franklin County Times

Three teams head to football postseason

Three teams will continue their football season in the playoffs this week. Russellville will host Boaz. Phil Campbell will go on the road to Madison Academy. Red Bay will travel to Fyffe. Russellville (6-4) hosts Boaz (4-6) Winning Class 5A Region 8, Russellville will host the Boaz Pirates, the fourth...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
High School Football PRO

Sylacauga, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lanett High School football team will have a game with BB Comer High School on November 04, 2022, 16:25:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: JSU Student Passes Away After Being Struck by a Vehicle

Jacksonville, AL – JSU student Leah Tarvin who was hit by a car while crossing Highway 21 in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall Wednesday afternoon has passed away from her injuries. She was treated at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS before being airlifted to UAB Hospital where she died on Friday from her injuries. Per a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13 Ms Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live. Also according to the statement UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as the organ recovery process began Friday afternoon. Leah Tarvin died at 22 years old.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston 2023 Youth Basketball Launched

Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston has released their new 2023 basketball program details. Registration is now open for Anniston’s Parks and Recreation Department’s youth basketball season. Registration will be open until Nov. 23, 2022. The Parks & Recreation Department is also seeking Coaches and Referees for the 2023 season! If you are interested in refereeing and/or coaching, please contact 256-820-3860 or dspruill@annistonal.gov for more information!
ANNISTON, AL
Athlon Sports

Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake

If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown.   Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
wbrc.com

Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Widower awarded $6.3 million against Alabama ambulance company

A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day

Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

JSU Student Struck By Vehicle

A JSU student Leah Tarvin was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall on Wednesday near the Jacksonville State University campus. She was treated by medical personnel on the scene and was soon after transported to UAB hospital via helicopter. The injuries are reported to be very...
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy