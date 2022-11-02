ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with shooting of Brian Robinson

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
 3 days ago

Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson during an attempted robbery in Washington D.C. in August.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III announced the news of the arrest in a press conference on Wednesday. Contee said the person in custody, whom they did not identify, was 16 at the time of the shooting and is charged as a juvenile. He added that police are still seeking two other suspects.

Investigators are also trying to determine who pulled the trigger.

“Enough is enough,” Contee said. “We have to keep guns out of the hands of the youth in our city.”

Police had said previously that two people approached Robinson after he left a store in the 1000 block of H Street just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 28. Robinson was able to wrestle a firearm away from one of the two male attackers before a third shot him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbeJ5_0iwIR8BB00
Commanders running back Brian Robinson
AP

MPD announces an arrest in an Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 8/28/22, in the 1000 blk of H St, NE.

Thanks for all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!

Washington drafted Robinson out of Alabama in the third round this past April.

Just over a month after the shooting, the 23-year-old was activated by the Commanders. He made his first start on Oct. 13, against the Bears, and scored the go-ahead touchdown in a 12-7 win.

“It did feel different,” he told reporters after the game. “I [had] put so much work in my whole life just to make it to the NFL and just to have the opportunity that I had tonight. It’s great. I’m so blessed. I’m thankful for the opportunity my coaches gave me today to put me in positions to succeed. I had to repay them for that.”

Robinson has rushed for 175 rushing yards on 54 carries and one touchdown in four games this season, two of them starts. He also has two catches for 13 yards.

Comments / 0

 

