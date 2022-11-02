ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Black Friday tablet deals: Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is currently 50% off

Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
Digital Trends

Best 70-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Sales you can shop today

Black Friday 2022 lands on November 25, but with so many deals arriving early this year, you don’t have to wait weeks to begin your holiday shopping spree. Early Black Friday deals already abound, and this annual sales event is the best time of the year to buy a new TV. Whether you’re new to the world of 4K TVs, you’re looking to upgrade to a newer set, or you’re in need of a second or third screen for another room in your home, you don’t have to pay much to get a good one, and early Black Friday TV deals are already rolling out. If you’re in the market for a big-screen 4K television, read on, because we’ve rounded up the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals below.
PC Magazine

Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals

Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
Android Police

This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying

Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
CNET

Select Sony Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale for as Little as $58

Sony has consistently delivered quality sound products like speakers and headphones for as long as I've been around. I only buy its speakers, preferring their deep bass and crisp sounds over JBL or other brands. Sony also has some of the best headphones, earbuds and wired over-the-ear headphones in the market.
ZDNet

Black Friday monitor deals: Get a 24-inch Samsung display for under $90

Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
Android Authority

Up to 40% off Bose audio in the Pre-Black Friday Sale

The Bose Pre-Black Friday Sale is a sneak peek at holiday deals on headphones, earbuds, and other audio. Don't miss it. Bose is following the recent retailer trend of launching some of its holiday deals early to get a jump on the competition. We’re not complaining, as it gives you the chance to save as much as 40% on top audio devices in the Bose Pre-Black Friday Sale.
laptopmag.com

Sony Xperia 1 III gets massive $400 price cut amid early Black Friday deals

The Sony Xperia 1 III is worth considering if you're looking for a premium flagship smartphone for on-the-go content creation. And now, it's on sale for a stellar price thanks to this pre-Black Friday deal. Right now you can pick up the Sony Xperia 1 III for $898 at Amazon...
The Verge

Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is selling for half off today

Want to get a super early head start on your holiday shopping before Black Friday rolls around? Today’s deal on Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is a present that will appeal to a wide range of people, given its support for all major streaming apps. It’s also a gift that won’t hurt your wallet, either, as it’s half off at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, selling for $24.99 instead. That’s a new all-time low on the excellent, easy-to-use device, which organizes all of your streaming service apps into one big grid so they’re quickly accessible. So long as you don’t need support for Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, this is a terrific streaming stick with a range of other perks, too, including support for Dolby Vision, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice assistants. Read our review.
laptopmag.com

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $299 is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen yet

Sony Black Friday deals are here with epic discounts on the brand's audio wearables. Now for this deal, you'll want to act fast as we suspect it will sell out quickly. Right now, you can get Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $299 (opens in new tab) at Woot. They normally retail for $399, so that's $100 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for these Sony headphones. By far, this is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy