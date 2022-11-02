Black Friday 2022 lands on November 25, but with so many deals arriving early this year, you don’t have to wait weeks to begin your holiday shopping spree. Early Black Friday deals already abound, and this annual sales event is the best time of the year to buy a new TV. Whether you’re new to the world of 4K TVs, you’re looking to upgrade to a newer set, or you’re in need of a second or third screen for another room in your home, you don’t have to pay much to get a good one, and early Black Friday TV deals are already rolling out. If you’re in the market for a big-screen 4K television, read on, because we’ve rounded up the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals below.

1 DAY AGO