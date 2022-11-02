ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Body of NYPD cop Gladstone Haynes found in Guyana after he vanished on vacation

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Du2x_0iwIR3lY00

The body of a missing NYPD cop from Brooklyn was recovered in Guyana early Wednesday, three days after he vanished while swimming in a waterfall during a vacation.

Gladstone Haynes, 43, a 17-year department veteran serving at the 70th Precinct, was found dead at Orinduik Falls around 6:30 a.m. local time Wednesday, news outlet Demerara Waves reported.

He was reported missing Sunday afternoon after failing to return from an excursion to the waterfall.

“Enquiries disclosed that Gladstone was swimming below the Orinduik Falls in the water, which was high and streaming heavily at the time. He reportedly went under the surface of the water and disappeared,” local police stated, according to the Demerara Waves.

Haynes had traveled to the popular tourist site on the border of Guyana and Brail with the mother of his children, identified as Alicia Vassell, who was celebrating her 34th birthday that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwFz4_0iwIR3lY00
The body of missing NYPD cop Gladstone Hayes, 43, was recovered in Guyana.

The couple had first visited the Kaieteur Falls before continuing on to the Orinduik Falls as part of a tour group.

An eyewitness told Demerara Waves that Haynes ran into some kind of trouble while swimming and grabbed onto another man’s hand.

“I don’t know if the guy couldn’t grip him, and at that point he went under water and he didn’t come up back after that point,” the witness said.

Local authorities spent the next three days scouring the area in search of the missing cop before his body was discovered at the waterfall Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9syl_0iwIR3lY00
Haynes was found dead at Orinduik Falls around 6:30 a.m. local time Wednesday.
Getty Images

Prior to the grim find, the NYPD confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that the department was helping Guyanese authorities in the search for Haynes.

According to publicly available records, Haynes has been on the force since 2005 — and at the 70th Precinct since 2017 — and earned $105,000 last year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem. Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested

On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack

NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy