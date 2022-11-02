The wrestling world has been waiting to see what happens with Mercedes Varnado, aka WWE's Sasha Banks, and while it isn't known if what's next involves WWE or even wrestling in general, Varnado just teased something big is coming soon. On her Instagram story, Varnado teased that the date she's been waiting for the past six months is coming soon, and she also said that she is going to make the most of this November "to make all of my dreams happen" in the lead-up to this "date that I've been waiting for." She thanked the fans for being along for the journey to this point and hopes they will join her for this new journey as well, and then she said "but I just want to let you know that there's going to be something so f****** crazy coming!"

