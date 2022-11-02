Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)?
NXTG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/17/2011. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Zacks.com
Should SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
QUS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/15/2015. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $827.71 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
XLG - Free Report) was launched on 05/04/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2 billion, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SPSM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/08/2013. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $4.29 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
GSSC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2017. The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $456.09 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VYM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/10/2006. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $47.27 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Zacks.com
October Marks Best Month for Value ETFs Since 1978: Top Funds
IWD - Free Report) hauled in $444 million inflows last month during the broader market rally. Anemic growth in developed economies, the QE scenario and muted bond yields have kept value investing subdued in the past decade and boosted growth stocks. But the scenario is changing now. Since the growth sector relies on easy borrowing for superior growth and its value depends heavily on future earnings, a rise in long-term yields cuts the present value of companies’ future earnings.
Zacks.com
Why Greif (GEF) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Insperity, Inc. (NSP) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
CAR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question. Avis Budget Group is one of 333 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively,...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com
2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying
ED - Free Report) ED - Free Report) is a diversified utility holding company that has been around since 1823. The company’s subsidiaries run businesses through Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses Inc., and Con Edison Transmission Inc.
Zacks.com
Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
LPG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging H&R Block (HRB) This Year?
HRB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. H&R Block is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Zacks.com
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
VLO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this oil refiner have returned +17.5%, compared...
Zacks.com
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALRN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Zacks.com
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed at $21.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0