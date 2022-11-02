Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas cozies up as No. 4 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers
For Texans, winter in the Lone Star State brings a long-awaited respite from six months of unbearable heat. We're pretty content to finally leave the house without a double (or triple) layer of SPF. But for tourists, winter in Texas brings respite from the opposite problem: colder climates where locals actually experience things like rain and snow.A recent WalletHub study shows Texas taking three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," with Dallas-Fort Worth landing at No. 4.Austin came in just ahead, at No. 2.Comparing around 70 of the largest U.S. metro areas, the study groups...
Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023
The pandemic took a toll on pretty much every industry, including travel. But some destinations suffered less than others: Big Bend National Park out in far west Texas became a hot spot for road trippers from Texas and beyond. To that end, National Geographic Travel included the vast natural wonder in its recent Best of the World 2023 list.The annual list rounds up 25 global destinations "under the radar, ahead of the curve, and ready for you to start exploring," according to the article. National Geographic editors frame the list within five categories: Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure. Big...
Early voting begins October 24 for November 8 election in Texas
Election day is November 8, 2022, but early voting starts Monday, October 24 and runs through November 4. Texans will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, agricultural commissioner, and land commissioner, among other slots.In the race for Governor between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, Abbott has so far led in polls, but an October poll by Beacon Research shows the gap narrowing to 2 percent.O'Rourke has received endorsements from top Texas newspapers like the Houston Chronicle, as well as Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Harry Styles. Abbott received an endorsement from bottom Texas newspaper Dallas Morning...
Texas designer shares top tips for making the most of Round Top 2022
The fall iteration of Texas' most famous antique fair kicked off this past weekend in Round Top and runs through October 29. Starting in 1968, Round Top has become one of the largest antique shows in the country, drawing the likes of high-profile interior designers like Kelly Wearstler and Ken Fulk, who sourced several ideas for his work at the Commodore Perry Estate from the show. Over its five-plus decades, one venue multiplied to miles of sites along Highway 237, where shoppers can scour for antique treasures in fields, barns, and tents. The two largest are the Continental Tent and the...
Whataburger and iconic Texas jeweler add new keepsake charms to collection
Two Texas powerhouses are teaming up to combine food with fashion: Whataburger's newest collaboration with James Avery Artisan Jewelry will produce two new keepsake charms for its most popular condiments. Fans of both brands can now choose from a "Whataburger Fancy" Ketchup Charm and the "Whataburger Spicy" Ketchup Charm in sterling silver, hand-enameled designs. Or, for those who struggle to make that Sophie's choice at the drive-through, you could always just get both. They're both priced at $84, available online and in James Avery stores.Much like their edible counterparts, the ketchup charms make the perfect companions to existing charms in the ongoing collaboration between Whataburger and James Avery, especially the Enamel Whataburger French Fries Charm. Other selections in the line include the Whataburger Charm with a Flying W, Enamel "Whataburger" Heart Charm, and Enamel Whataburger Cup Charm.The two beloved Texas brands were founded within four years of each other, with Whataburger's first Corpus Christi store opening up in 1950 and James Avery's first designs dating back to 1954 in Kerrville.Fans can explore the full, collaborative collection of James Avery Whataburger at the Whatastore.
