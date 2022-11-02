ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Idaho Cash
07-16-18-34-44
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $34,200
Lotto America
12-19-37-50-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(twelve, nineteen, thirty-seven, fifty, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,530,000
Lucky For Life
06-10-16-26-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(six, ten, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-7-7
(nine, seven, seven)
Pick 3 Night
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
Pick 4 Day
4-0-6-7
(four, zero, six, seven)
Pick 4 Night
7-2-8-3
(seven, two, eight, three)
Powerball
02-11-22-35-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(two, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000,000
Weekly Grand
11-16-19-23-28
(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
