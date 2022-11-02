Read full article on original website
Celebrity Chef Makes Appearance At Atlantic City VIP Reception
Larry Sieg, President and Chief Executive Officer of MEET AC published a very interesting 8-minute video on his Facebook Page, yesterday, November 3, 2022. It’s all about the VIP Opening Reception for Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Atlantic City. This is yet another first for Atlantic...
Gordon Ramsay ‘Feels More at Home in Atlantic City’ Than Anywhere in the World
It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
Philly-native Jules Bass lives on through Christmas classics, like 'Rudolph,' and their pioneering animation style
Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass have had the holiday cartoon market cornered since the 1960s. The creatives behind Rankin/Bass Productions cranked out an astonishing number of Christmas classics in their heyday that remain TV fixtures today, among them "Frosty the Snowman," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which is the longest running Christmas special in TV history. Most of these holiday films were created with stop-motion animation, a technique that's existed practically since the dawn of film, but the Rankin/Bass look was so distinctive it earned its own name: Animagic.
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Fleming leads Lenape to a semifinal playoff win over Atlantic City
Lenape senior running back Zyaire Fleming says he planned to become a better version of himself in the postseason, although his regular season performance was extremely impressive. Fleming rushed for 182 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion run as top seeded Lenape defeated fifth-seeded...
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
Pair craft beers with gourmet pickles at Wissahickon Brewing Co.
Pickles and beer may not sound like a likely combination, but fans of the "pickleback" shot know that pickles and alcohol can indeed work together to create a tasty flavor. Wissahickon Brewing Co. and Penny Pickles, both based in Philadelphia, are celebrating the unlikely blend with their third annual Pickle Party on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m.
North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!
The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
Man charged with holding woman against her will with imitation gun in Atlantic City
A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after holding a woman against her will at an apartment in Atlantic City, authorities said. The woman and another man with whom she was acquainted were eventually allowed to leave the apartment on the first block of South Florida Avenue after a SWAT team arrived, Atlantic City police said.
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to Bring National Crime Prevention Council Course to Atlantic City High School
Atlantic City High School (ACHS) will welcome the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City (BGCAC) for community safety programs, beginning November 9th. The Club is a 21st Century Learning Center, with funding from the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE), to provide out-of-school-time programming. As the organization works to...
Loving, Dedicated Ocean County Mom Of 2 Kristie Scala Dies On 34th Birthday
Beloved and dedicated Ocean County mother of two Kristie Scala died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 — her 34th birthday. Born and raised in Bayonne, Kristie moved to Jackson about two decades ago, according to her obituary. Kristie was a selfless, caring, and generous woman who brought love and...
Atlantic City Councilwoman Files Harassment Complaint Against Mayor
We have confirmed that Atlantic City, New Jersey 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston has filed a harassment complaint against Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. Dunston initiated the complaint process this past Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with the Atlantic City Police Department. We have confirmed that Dunston officially signed the complaint...
NJ girl was 12-years-old and pregnant when she went missing
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said "goodnight" to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was Dec. 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
