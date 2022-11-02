ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ


phillyvoice.com

Philly-native Jules Bass lives on through Christmas classics, like 'Rudolph,' and their pioneering animation style

Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass have had the holiday cartoon market cornered since the 1960s. The creatives behind Rankin/Bass Productions cranked out an astonishing number of Christmas classics in their heyday that remain TV fixtures today, among them "Frosty the Snowman," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which is the longest running Christmas special in TV history. Most of these holiday films were created with stop-motion animation, a technique that's existed practically since the dawn of film, but the Rankin/Bass look was so distinctive it earned its own name: Animagic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Pair craft beers with gourmet pickles at Wissahickon Brewing Co.

Pickles and beer may not sound like a likely combination, but fans of the "pickleback" shot know that pickles and alcohol can indeed work together to create a tasty flavor. Wissahickon Brewing Co. and Penny Pickles, both based in Philadelphia, are celebrating the unlikely blend with their third annual Pickle Party on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
watchthetramcarplease.com

North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!

The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to Bring National Crime Prevention Council Course to Atlantic City High School

Atlantic City High School (ACHS) will welcome the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City (BGCAC) for community safety programs, beginning November 9th. The Club is a 21st Century Learning Center, with funding from the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE), to provide out-of-school-time programming. As the organization works to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher

GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

