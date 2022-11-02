Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
WSVN-TV
Community leaders decry high number of misdemeanor arrests in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders called out Broward County’s justice system due to what they said are staggering arrest statistics concerning minor offenses. Clergymen with the Broward-based nonprofit BOLD Justice addressed reporters at a news conference held Thursday. BOLD stands for Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice. “Let’s...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer shot in Hialeah; girlfriend in custody
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was shot by his estranged ex-girlfriend outside his family’s home in Hialeah, according to reports, sending him to the hospital in critical condition and leading officers to take her into custody. On Saturday according to officers, Yessenia Sanchez confessed to...
WSVN-TV
Local religious leaders band together to condemn rising cases of antisemitism
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is rising against hate, citing antisemitism has become a very real and troubling trend. According to a recent study, Florida alone has had a 71% increase in antisemitic incidents in the past two years. In North Miami, religious leaders of different...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 shot in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park. Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate NW Miami-Dade shooting that left elementary school employee dead
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers responded to surround a crime scene in Northwest Miami-Dade with their guns drawn, after a man, who enjoyed to work with children, was found dead. Several police cruisers responded to the neighborhood to investigate a death that happened on Northwest 72nd Street near...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
WSVN-TV
Police search for bank robber in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures 2 suspects accused of assaulting and robbing man at hotel in Fort Lauderdale
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person in town for a Dolphins game was robbed and roughed up at a South Florida hotel. It all happened early last Monday morning at the Comfort Suites near the 300 block of North Federal Highway. The victim told deputies he was asleep in...
WSVN-TV
Teen allegedly armed with knife crashes into police cruiser outside CG Bethel High School
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed with another car outside of a school campus, but according to officials, this was not an accident. Sources told 7News that a teenager was behind the wheel of the car when it crashed into the police cruiser, sending it skidding on the grass outside the school.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after 1 found dead
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers surrounded a crime scene in Northwest Miami-Dade with their guns drawn. Several police cruisers surrounded a neighborhood as they investigated a death that happened on Northwest 72nd Street near 14th Avenue, around 6 a.m., Friday. Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for parents of child found wandering alone in West Park
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the parents of a child who was found wandering alone in West Park. According to BSO, the three-year-old boy was found near Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue just before 9 a.m.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested in connection to strong-arm robbery of woman in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the rough robbery of a woman at a grocery store in North Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed Marcravio Grace has been apprehended and charged. Investigators said Grace is the man who was captured...
WSVN-TV
Pit bull found shot in Pompano Beach taken in by animal rescue group
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is recovering at an animal hospital after the dog was found with a gunshot wound in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, triggering an investigation. 7News cameras on Friday captured Sherry with a muzzle and a bandaged leg as she was wheeled outside Broward...
WSVN-TV
McArthur High School lockdown lifted following active shooter swatting call
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have lifted a lockdown at McArthur High School in Hollywood following what they described as a swatting call regarding an active shooter on campus, the second such call at this school in less than two months. Hollywood Police officers conducted a search of the school,...
WSVN-TV
8th annual Autism in Flight program returned in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is taking flight for children suffering from autism. The eighth annual Autism in Flight program returned, Thursday morning. The event was held to help these children prepare for airline travel ahead of the holiday season. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright spoke on...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 54-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Hollywood man who has been missing for a week. In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said 54-year-old Ronnie Smith has been missing since last Saturday, Oct. 29. Investigators said he was last seen along the...
WSVN-TV
Teenager hits police cruiser that crashed into C. G. Bethel High School in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into the outside of a school campus, but according to officials, this was not an accident. Sources told 7News that a teenager was behind the wheel of car when it crashed into the police cruiser. The crash involving a North...
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested for selling marijuana edibles to minor
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman has bonded out of jail after, police said, she was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana edibles to a student, which led to other students experiencing THC overdoses. 7News cameras captured Thalia Aceves as she walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in...
Comments / 0