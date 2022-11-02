ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

WSVN-TV

Community leaders decry high number of misdemeanor arrests in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders called out Broward County’s justice system due to what they said are staggering arrest statistics concerning minor offenses. Clergymen with the Broward-based nonprofit BOLD Justice addressed reporters at a news conference held Thursday. BOLD stands for Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice. “Let’s...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer shot in Hialeah; girlfriend in custody

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was shot by his estranged ex-girlfriend outside his family’s home in Hialeah, according to reports, sending him to the hospital in critical condition and leading officers to take her into custody. On Saturday according to officers, Yessenia Sanchez confessed to...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for bank robber in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after 1 found dead

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers surrounded a crime scene in Northwest Miami-Dade with their guns drawn. Several police cruisers surrounded a neighborhood as they investigated a death that happened on Northwest 72nd Street near 14th Avenue, around 6 a.m., Friday. Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

8th annual Autism in Flight program returned in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is taking flight for children suffering from autism. The eighth annual Autism in Flight program returned, Thursday morning. The event was held to help these children prepare for airline travel ahead of the holiday season. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright spoke on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 54-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Hollywood man who has been missing for a week. In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said 54-year-old Ronnie Smith has been missing since last Saturday, Oct. 29. Investigators said he was last seen along the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman arrested for selling marijuana edibles to minor

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman has bonded out of jail after, police said, she was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana edibles to a student, which led to other students experiencing THC overdoses. 7News cameras captured Thalia Aceves as she walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in...
MIAMI, FL

