Town Health Department Holds Moderna Bivalent Vaccination Clinic for Bedford Residents ages 6-11 Years old

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Board of Appeals Continues Deliberations on South Road Apartment Plan
The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals has continued deliberations until Dec. 8 on the proposed 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd. near the intersection at Summer Street, more than three months after the initial hearing. Last week, the board held its third continued session on the local initiative project, which,...
Town Leaders Share Career Insights with BHS Students
Two key leaders in Town Hall spoke to Bedford High School students last week about how government was the right personal career choice and how its impact can be felt by every citizen. Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton and Director of Public Works David Manugian paid a visit to BHS...
Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space
The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
After More than a Year, Racial Equity Plan Team Identifies Vision, Scope
For more than a year, an 11-member team of town government professionals, staff, and volunteer leaders has been meeting monthly to scrutinize the policies and practices of town government that may contribute to, and reverse, racial inequities. Last week, members updated the Select Board on REMAP, the acronym for Racial...
Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail
For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
Letter to the Editor: New Fire Station Planning Needs to Consider a Substation
The need for a fire substation east of the Route 3 corridor has been on the table for years. When I was a Selectman decades ago, we hired the former State Fire Marshall, Robert Ulm, as the new Chief. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding fire safety. Development on Middlesex Turnpike was underway then, and Chief Ulm was clear that Bedford would need a substation in that corridor. It was not a question of “If,” but of “When”.
Letter to the Editor: Reformatory Trail Issues Can be Fixed Without Paving, Widening
Issues on the dirt trail can be addressed without destroying a natural environment sought by diverse users– walkers, runners, bicyclists, those with assistive devices –as a healthy refuge from a busy, noisy world, or forcing an unprecedented hostile takeover of our neighbors’ private sanctuaries – their yards.
Letter to the Editor: Concerns with Select Board’s Siting Process for New Fire Station
The purposes for the two fire station petition articles are briefly as follows:. The first would revoke any uncontracted expenditure for design work on a new fire station at 139 The Great Road (“139 TGR”) while other sites are reviewed. The second would establish a Citizen Study Committee...
NewsMatch is Underway
At The Bedford Citizen, we take a lot of joy and commitment in presenting public service journalism that you can trust. We exist because you deserve to have a go-to source for the news that matters the most to you. Our staff and many volunteers work hard to serve all...
The 37th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive Returns on November 12
The Bedford tradition of the John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” is back on Nov. 12 for the 37th year. Collect your clean, gently used men and women’s cold weather outerwear (coats, hats, scarves, and gloves) and drop them off at 167 Great Rd from 8 a.m. until dusk.
Letter to the Editor: Voters Asked to Make Value Judgement
The Minuteman Extension article at the upcoming Special Town Meeting asks Bedford voters to make a value judgment on who belongs where. As a former railroad right-of-way, the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the few stretches of land in town suitable to be made into an accessible, multi-use path. It is also the only viable route to create a year-round pedestrian/bike connection between Depot Park and West Bedford. The people of Bedford have been working for almost two decades to make this vision a reality.
Security a Focus of 40 Middlesex Turnpike Office Building Site Plan
The Planning Board approved a site plan for modifications to a building at 40 Middlesex Turnpike last week with an emphasis on security. That’s because the three-story, 72,000-square-foot office building will house two undisclosed federal government agencies under a 15-year lease. FD Stonewater recently purchased the property from Aware, Inc.
Celebrating the Life and Work of Judge Robert Barton
Stephen Barton recalled one of his first trials as a defense attorney. He spotted his father, Superior Court Judge Robert A. Barton, in the rear of the courtroom. As he interrogated a witness, a court clerk handed him a note. He paused to read it: “Your mother’s birthday is Tuesday. Be sure to get her a card.”
Recycling Know No’s: Where does it go? Does it actually get recycled?
~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse and Recycling Administrator, Bedford DPW. America Recycle’s Day is celebrated on November 15th each year. At least 40 states participated in the first America Recycles Day on November 15, 1994. President Bill Clinton made the day a National Observance in 1999. It’s a day to help Americans remember to recycle more – and better – every day.
Letter to the Editor: The Town is Attempting to Subvert the Democratic Process
The Town is preventing the Conservation Commission from reviewing Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)’s proposed modification of the construction plans for the Minuteman Bikeway Project. The Commission’s responsibility is to perform such a review and it cannot allow applicants to do it for themselves. The Notice of Intent...
Fashionable & Sustainable: Bedford High School Prom Dress Pop-Up Events
Prom and semi-formal events are coming up soon at Bedford High School. Last year, BHS teacher Sandra Arena organized “Prom Dress Pop-Up” events for students. Students can try on and choose from 200 pieces including dresses, suits, and accessories displayed and ready to be borrowed on racks in the High School locker room. The efforts are continuing into this year.
MCC’s Nursing Program Receives Full Accreditation with Strength
Middlesex Community College’s Nursing program received full accreditation with three areas of strength for faculty mentorship opportunities, student support services, and preparation to pass the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination). The program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Education and Nursing (ACEN) every eight years. “ACEN was complimentary...
The Bedford Citizen
Halloween in Bedford – 2022: Part 2
Some more pictures from around town. We wish everyone a safe evening!
Veterans Day Speakers Will Include High-Ranking BHS Graduate
A 1991 Bedford High School graduate who has advanced to the highest Army enlisted rank will be a featured speaker at Bedford’s annual Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 11. Command Sgt. Major Philip Blaisdell is senior enlisted advisor to the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations, plans,...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0