Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, a shooting occurred in the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say a woman reported that she was driving her vehicle when it was struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

Shortly after the shooting, police observed the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Police then arrested the following:

  • Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
  • Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
  • Jalik L. Davis, 19, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and concealed weapon.
  • Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

