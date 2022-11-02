Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle

Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, a shooting occurred in the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say a woman reported that she was driving her vehicle when it was struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

Shortly after the shooting, police observed the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Police then arrested the following:

Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Jalik L. Davis, 19, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and concealed weapon.

Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.