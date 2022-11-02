Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle
Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, a shooting occurred in the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say a woman reported that she was driving her vehicle when it was struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.
Shortly after the shooting, police observed the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Police then arrested the following:
- Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
- Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
- Jalik L. Davis, 19, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and concealed weapon.
- Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.
