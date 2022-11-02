Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” his agent Roger Paul said in a statement sent to HuffPost. “At the moment, his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time, and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

LANCASTER, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO