How to watch ‘Young Rock’ with Dwayne Johnson season 3 premiere for free
A new season of the comedy “Young Rock” about Dwayne Johnson’s life and the people he’s met along the way will premiere on Friday, Nov 4. Season 3 of “Young Rock” will premiere on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the premiere can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream or the next day on Peacock TV. All three streaming services offer free trials and Peacock starts at $4.99 a month.
How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ seasons 1, 2 marathon for free on Paramount Network
Looking forward to “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network?. On Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 fans of the series can rewatch and relive the first two seasons in full with a TV marathon on the network — also providing those new to “Yellowstone” the chance to binge-watch this weekend and get caught up ahead of next week’s season premiere.
Singer Aaron Carter, Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies At 34
Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” his agent Roger Paul said in a statement sent to HuffPost. “At the moment, his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time, and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”
