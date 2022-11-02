OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky Lines
03-06-11-16-17-21-26-30
(three, six, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $19,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Megabucks
05-26-33-38-41-45
(five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
Pick 4 10PM
1-5-0-1
(one, five, zero, one)
Pick 4 1PM
2-3-4-9
(two, three, four, nine)
Pick 4 4PM
4-0-0-5
(four, zero, zero, five)
Pick 4 7PM
4-3-3-3
(four, three, three, three)
Powerball
02-11-22-35-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(two, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000,000
Win for Life
14-24-26-72
(fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, seventy-two)
