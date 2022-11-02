ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Duval County crash ends fatal: Charges pending

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday night, FHP responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision involved two sedans and a motorcycle. Reports...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FDLE issues missing child alert for Demiah Appling of Dixie County

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now helping with the search for a Dixie County teenager missing since mid-October. A missing child alert has been issued for Demiah Appling by FDLE agents. The upgraded status was made on Thursday after TV20 inquired about the status of the investigation.
WCJB

Missing 24-year-old in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Unsolved | The disappearance, murder of Linda Anderson

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An old picture captures the moment detectives gathered around the remains of a woman off the side of Interstate 10 in 1987. "She was wrapped up in a mattress and blanket and had string and tape wrapped around her," describes Detective Charity Rose with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy