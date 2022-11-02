Read full article on original website
CCSO looking for fugitive from the Jacksonville area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen this man?. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Donald Devon Watkins. Watkins is wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. He...
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff says
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released their weekly "Fugitive Friday."Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.
Officer-involved shooting on Philips Highway: Suspect in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Saturday morning at 5:15 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted about an officer-involved shooting in the area of 2400 Philips Highway. JSO reported that at approximately 3:13 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the Scottish Inn Motel on Phillips Highway. JSO says that somebody had...
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
Duval County crash ends fatal: Charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday night, FHP responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision involved two sedans and a motorcycle. Reports...
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
FDLE issues missing child alert for Demiah Appling of Dixie County
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now helping with the search for a Dixie County teenager missing since mid-October. A missing child alert has been issued for Demiah Appling by FDLE agents. The upgraded status was made on Thursday after TV20 inquired about the status of the investigation.
Pedestrian killed after stepping into roadway during green light in Alachua County: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY; Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning after stepping into a roadway during a green light, according to Florida Highway Patrol. This happened around 6:45 a.m., according to FHP. The report said two vehicles were driving through a green light at the intersection of State Road...
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
Marion County Public Schools student arrested for threatening video posted on Snapchat
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are responding to two separate threats made against schools in the county. One student was arrested for a video he posted on social media. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Belleview High School student for making a threatening video on Snapchat.
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
Update: No arrests made in Clay County Sheriff's Office 'Halloween Operation'
Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies will be monitoring and performing address checks on known sexual predators on Oct. 31.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office ran a Halloween Operation for sexual offenders and predators, checking that all laws were being obeyed.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
Unsolved | The disappearance, murder of Linda Anderson
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An old picture captures the moment detectives gathered around the remains of a woman off the side of Interstate 10 in 1987. "She was wrapped up in a mattress and blanket and had string and tape wrapped around her," describes Detective Charity Rose with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit.
Man critically injured in shooting near Jacksonville elementary school
Jacksonville, Fl — A man in his 50s sustained critical injuries in a shooting early Friday near Pinedale Elementary School in the Lackawanna area. According to JSO, several people were detained at the scene on Hunt Street and were being interviewed by detectives. Officers were dispatched to the area...
JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
Two killed in Jefferson County crash
Two people were killed Friday morning following a crash on U.S. Highway 98.
Green Cove Springs woman arrested after assaulting mother, vandalizing home, deputies say
A Green Cove Springs woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery during a burglary, resisting officers with violence, vandalism and battery on an officer, deputies said. A Green Cove Springs woman was arrested Tuesday after burglary, assaulting and vandalizing her mother.Getty Images.
