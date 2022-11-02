Read full article on original website
If you are doing nothing wrong, you just ignore them, seems like people are getting upset must be worried they may get caught doing something they should not!
Arizona Has Become the Epicenter of Midterm Conspiracies and Possible Violence
GILBERT, ARIZONA — When Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joined GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters on stage for a “Lake and Blake Fiesta” in mid-October in Gilbert, Arizona, it didn’t take long for election fraud to come up. Masters recounted to the crowd a conversation he had with his father, who apparently isn’t sure his son’s race against Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly will be fair.
KOLD-TV
In Arizona, GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem won’t commit to accepting election results
POLITIFACT - With the first ad from her anti-Donald Trump political action committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., attacked two Trump-endorsed Republican candidates in Arizona as being election deniers. The 30-second spot from The Great Task was released Oct. 28, less than two weeks before Election Day. It begins by showing...
Frustration & Anxiety over Political Ads
So. Arizona voters, viewers want campaigns to change approach; U.A. political scientist offers insight on strategy
Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections
PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics
Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
kjzz.org
Citizens Clean Elections Commission asks for restraining order vs. Clean Elections USA
The state’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission has been fighting to stop a conservative advocacy group from using a similar name. And the state commission now wants immediate action, in the form of a restraining order. The conservative group Clean Elections USA has been monitoring drop boxes in Maricopa County...
AZFamily
Arizona election results could take longer due to recently-passed law
Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally at a Phoenix high school on Wednesday evening, pushing voters to turn their ballots in. A federal judge issued an emergency order to put a stop to what some call intimidation tactics. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A Phoenix federal judge issued...
ABC 15 News
First Lady Jill Biden headed to Phoenix for political events this weekend
PHOENIX — First Lady Jill Biden is headed to the Valley this weekend for appearances at three political events. The first event will take place at 11 a.m. in Phoenix with the Arizona Education Association and National Education Association President Becky Pringle. The Arizona Education Association says the event...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
Republican mayor of Mesa Arizona says he’s standing for democracy with his endorsements
‘That is why today I am joining former President Barack Obama in taking the stage to stand for democracy in Arizona, a state which remains one of the most crucial swing states in the nation.’
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
Arizona's key midterm races are in the spotlight. But what do voters really care about?
In Arizona, a key Senate race as well as a gubernatorial race are underway as the midterm elections loom closer. NBC News’ Harry Smith is on the ground finding out what’s on voters’ minds.Nov. 2, 2022.
Hobbs explains why she won't recuse Secy. of State duties in AZ race against Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs responds to her Republican gubernatorial opponent — and 2020 election denier — Kari Lake's calls for Hobbs to recuse herself from overseeing midterm elections.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP’s Masters
PHOENIX (AP) - The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Brings in Harmeet Dhillon to Run Legal Efforts in Arizona on Election Day
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake announced Monday that her team will have experienced attorney Harmeet Dhillon lead the campaign’s legal efforts on election day. “I will never stop fighting for free, fair, and honest elections, and I’m bringing in the big guns to help me do it,” Kari...
fox10phoenix.com
Operation Flashpoint: Authorities in Arizona demonstrate bombs made with common chemicals
PHOENIX - Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security have a warning for people to be on the lookout for those who may be collecting materials to make homemade bombs. While there are no specific threats at this time, the warning comes amid rising tensions across the country, as well as several big events that are set to take place in the coming weeks, from the Midterm elections to the 2023 Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open, both of which are held in the Phoenix area.
kawc.org
Arizona Catholic Bishops say political newspapers not affiliated with Church
Arizona’s Catholic Bishops say recent newspapers that have been sent in the mail that give grades to the state’s Catholic elected officials are not affiliated with their dioceses or the Catholic Church. A photo making the rounds on Twitter shows a publication called the Arizona Catholic Tribune giving...
Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona
Arizonans are already going to the polls to vote on a series of pressing issues confronting the state. But as is the case in many places, partisan conflict is center stage. Media outlets everywhere are handicapping the chances of Republicans and Democrats controlling this or that lever of power. And while the heat around this […] The post Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
