ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Voters Asked to Make Value Judgement

The Minuteman Extension article at the upcoming Special Town Meeting asks Bedford voters to make a value judgment on who belongs where. As a former railroad right-of-way, the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the few stretches of land in town suitable to be made into an accessible, multi-use path. It is also the only viable route to create a year-round pedestrian/bike connection between Depot Park and West Bedford. The people of Bedford have been working for almost two decades to make this vision a reality.
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: New Fire Station Planning Needs to Consider a Substation

The need for a fire substation east of the Route 3 corridor has been on the table for years. When I was a Selectman decades ago, we hired the former State Fire Marshall, Robert Ulm, as the new Chief. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding fire safety. Development on Middlesex Turnpike was underway then, and Chief Ulm was clear that Bedford would need a substation in that corridor. It was not a question of “If,” but of “When”.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Planning Board Approves Site Plan for 180 Hartwell Road

The Bedford Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan for a proposed laboratory/research and development building at Werfen, the 350,000-square-foot complex at 180 Hartwell Rd. last Tuesday. The plan entails construction of a 118,692-square-foot, two-story building and demolition of a warehouse at the rear of the property that for many...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy