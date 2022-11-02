Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Letter to the Editor: Voters Asked to Make Value Judgement
The Minuteman Extension article at the upcoming Special Town Meeting asks Bedford voters to make a value judgment on who belongs where. As a former railroad right-of-way, the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the few stretches of land in town suitable to be made into an accessible, multi-use path. It is also the only viable route to create a year-round pedestrian/bike connection between Depot Park and West Bedford. The people of Bedford have been working for almost two decades to make this vision a reality.
Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
Veterans Day Speakers Will Include High-Ranking BHS Graduate
A 1991 Bedford High School graduate who has advanced to the highest Army enlisted rank will be a featured speaker at Bedford’s annual Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 11. Command Sgt. Major Philip Blaisdell is senior enlisted advisor to the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations, plans,...
After More than a Year, Racial Equity Plan Team Identifies Vision, Scope
For more than a year, an 11-member team of town government professionals, staff, and volunteer leaders has been meeting monthly to scrutinize the policies and practices of town government that may contribute to, and reverse, racial inequities. Last week, members updated the Select Board on REMAP, the acronym for Racial...
Letter to the Editor: Concerns with Select Board’s Siting Process for New Fire Station
The purposes for the two fire station petition articles are briefly as follows:. The first would revoke any uncontracted expenditure for design work on a new fire station at 139 The Great Road (“139 TGR”) while other sites are reviewed. The second would establish a Citizen Study Committee...
Letter to the Editor: New Fire Station Planning Needs to Consider a Substation
The need for a fire substation east of the Route 3 corridor has been on the table for years. When I was a Selectman decades ago, we hired the former State Fire Marshall, Robert Ulm, as the new Chief. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding fire safety. Development on Middlesex Turnpike was underway then, and Chief Ulm was clear that Bedford would need a substation in that corridor. It was not a question of “If,” but of “When”.
Halloween in Bedford – 2022: Part 2
Some more pictures from around town. We wish everyone a safe evening!
Town Health Department Holds Moderna Bivalent Vaccination Clinic for Bedford Residents ages 6-11 Years old
The Bedford Health Department is pleased to announce a FREE Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccination clinic for Bedford residents ages 6 – 11 years old on Monday, November 7, 2022. Please be advised that limited doses are available for this age group. Clinic Details. When: Monday, 11/7/22. Time: 4...
Letter to the Editor: The Town is Attempting to Subvert the Democratic Process
The Town is preventing the Conservation Commission from reviewing Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)’s proposed modification of the construction plans for the Minuteman Bikeway Project. The Commission’s responsibility is to perform such a review and it cannot allow applicants to do it for themselves. The Notice of Intent...
Letter to the Editor: Reformatory Trail Issues Can be Fixed Without Paving, Widening
Issues on the dirt trail can be addressed without destroying a natural environment sought by diverse users– walkers, runners, bicyclists, those with assistive devices –as a healthy refuge from a busy, noisy world, or forcing an unprecedented hostile takeover of our neighbors’ private sanctuaries – their yards.
wgbh.org
Archdiocese, Dorchester residents rebuke city councilor’s anti-Protestant remark
Nobody would ever confuse the Boston City Council with the U.S. Senate. It's not that incivility never erupts on the Senate floor, but when it does, it's the exception — not the rule. These days, acrimony seems to be just another tool in the Boston City Council's rhetorical work...
Just in time for Halloween Stories from the Bedford Historical Society
Everybody loves a good ghost story around Halloween. We found, not a ghost story per se, but a story that seems to fit the Halloween theme. This story originally appeared in the Bedford Historical Society’s Preservationist Newsletter – November 2011. By: Bob Slechta – The Preservationist – November...
Mass General Brigham unveils new “Patient Code of Conduct”
BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is cracking down on patients who cross the line. The healthcare provider released its new Patient Code of Conduct this week, with a list of behavior towards staff members that will no longer be tolerated. “We recognize the threat of disrespectful, racist or discriminatory...
Planning Board Approves Site Plan for 180 Hartwell Road
The Bedford Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan for a proposed laboratory/research and development building at Werfen, the 350,000-square-foot complex at 180 Hartwell Rd. last Tuesday. The plan entails construction of a 118,692-square-foot, two-story building and demolition of a warehouse at the rear of the property that for many...
The 37th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive Returns on November 12
The Bedford tradition of the John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” is back on Nov. 12 for the 37th year. Collect your clean, gently used men and women’s cold weather outerwear (coats, hats, scarves, and gloves) and drop them off at 167 Great Rd from 8 a.m. until dusk.
Fashionable & Sustainable: Bedford High School Prom Dress Pop-Up Events
Prom and semi-formal events are coming up soon at Bedford High School. Last year, BHS teacher Sandra Arena organized “Prom Dress Pop-Up” events for students. Students can try on and choose from 200 pieces including dresses, suits, and accessories displayed and ready to be borrowed on racks in the High School locker room. The efforts are continuing into this year.
Deadline for Final Election and Special Town Meeting Letters and Comments
The Bedford Citizen welcomes your letters and comments. The deadline to submit Letters to the Editor and comments on The Bedford Citizen’s website for the Nov. 8 Massachusetts General Election is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The deadline for Letters to the Editors and comments on any of...
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
