New Haven, CT

WTNH.com

BHcare: Asking for Help with Mental Health or Substance Abuse Issues

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will struggle with a mental health issue at some point in their lifetime, and 1 in 7 will struggle with substance use. Those who are dealing with these challenging issues have nothing to be ashamed of, and nothing to keep hidden. There are recovery resources available.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police

Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

WTNH

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

