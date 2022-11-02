Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hartford HealthCare: Maddie Martin, RN – From Kidney Recipient to Becoming a Nurse
Maddie Martin had a long road ahead of her when she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called Alport Syndrome at the age of four. Now, she is a nurse in Hartford Hospital’s transplant unit, the very same place where she underwent a successful kidney transplant procedure years ago.
GoFundMe started for Bridgeport mom undergoing brain tumor treatment
A Bridgeport mom is undergoing treatment for an aggressive brain tumor operation that doctors say could leave her deaf or paralyzed.
New Haven deploys crisis response team to help police with mental health calls
The program, Elm City COMPASS, will work with first responders to help residents experiencing mental health, drug, alcohol or housing crises.
BHcare: Asking for Help with Mental Health or Substance Abuse Issues
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will struggle with a mental health issue at some point in their lifetime, and 1 in 7 will struggle with substance use. Those who are dealing with these challenging issues have nothing to be ashamed of, and nothing to keep hidden. There are recovery resources available.
Connecticut children’s hospitals seeing record number of RSV cases; Yale bringing in extra medical staff
EW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record numbers of children with RSV have now been seen at both Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s. “We’ve never seen the numbers we’re seeing at this time of the year. Usually, this is a seasonal cold virus that only affects about 1 to 2 out of 100 […]
Center for Advanced Reproductive Services offers fertility treatment options to grow your family
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Building a family can be one of life’s greatest joys, but for many people there may be some obstacles along the way. The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services can help. “This is something that is a right for everybody,” says Dr. Prachi Godiwala, lead...
The Connection: How to Make Jail Cakes, a Staple for Celebrating Holidays and Birthdays While Incarcerated
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connection is celebrating 50 years of unlocking recovery in our state. The nonprofit offers over 40 programs to help people with homelessness, substance abuse and life after incarceration. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by Daryl McGraw, Board...
NBC Connecticut
Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police
Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
Drug Rehab Clinic Serves Mostly Local Patients
New Haven residents make up three-quarters of the patients served by a substance use disorder treatment center that currently operates out of a rented Whalley Avenue office building — and that plans on moving to the former CVS site at the corner of Whalley and Orchard. That drug rehab...
Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Crump, family call for justice in case of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s been almost five months since Richard “Randy” Cox was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. On Friday on the steps of City Hall, his family, legal team and activists demanded action. Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed […]
‘Bakery Kids’: Owner of Sift in Mystic pens children’s book
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – “I thought of what I would want to read my kids at night and that’s where it came from,” said Adam Young. Ebbie and Adam Young opened Sift Bake Shop in downtown Mystic about seven years ago. Then, the busy entrepreneurs became...
Hartford HealthCare: Nurses Document their Inspiring & Difficult Journey Through Poetry
Hartford HealthCare nurses have documented their inspiring and difficult journey over the last few years through poetry. They say human to human is the only way to heal.
Police: Greenwich woman stole $1,780 from fund of child who died from brain cancer
A Greenwich woman stole nearly $2,000 in gift cards donated to a family of a 9-year-old boy who died of brain cancer, police say. Stephanie Fox, 37, of Greenwich, created a website to help facilitate donations for the family who recently lost their son. Police say Fox took the gift...
Fiancée mourns death of New Haven firefighter struck on Interstate 91 North
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of a beloved firefighter who was off duty when he was fatally struck Wednesday night along Interstate 91 in New Haven. Thomas Mieles, 27, was a member of Recruit Class 63 and joined Engine...
Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Firearm, 'Purple' Fentanyl Seized During Highway Detail In Hartford
A Connecticut man was allegedly busted with "purple" fentanyl and a loaded gun during a traffic stop as part of a highway enforcement operation. The arrest took place in Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 3 after officers of a statewide task force spotted a man allegedly participating in a drug transaction.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
