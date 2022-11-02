ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Class for your ass: Haney wants probe, audit of $1.7M SF restroom

Life is just one long series of trips to the toilet. That’s the case in this and every city. But, in San Francisco, it does cost more. San Francisco is currently up in arms regarding the strange and terrible saga of the $1.7 million Noe Valley toilet; when the Chronicle’s Heather Knight this month broke the story on the stupefying price tag of a 150-square-foot commode, it triggered a concatenation of blame deflection and reactive damage control.
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city's oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

