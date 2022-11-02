Life is just one long series of trips to the toilet. That’s the case in this and every city. But, in San Francisco, it does cost more. San Francisco is currently up in arms regarding the strange and terrible saga of the $1.7 million Noe Valley toilet; when the Chronicle’s Heather Knight this month broke the story on the stupefying price tag of a 150-square-foot commode, it triggered a concatenation of blame deflection and reactive damage control.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO