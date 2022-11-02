Read full article on original website
Related
Would-be DAs take aim at Brooke Jenkins in raucous debate
The candidates running to oust appointed incumbent District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took shots at her ethical and political stances at a debate on Tuesday night at the University of San Francisco. Jenkins, who has served as DA since July following the June recall of Chesa Boudin, remained poised and confident...
Brooke Jenkins: Legal experts dismiss DA’s excuses for sharing restricted files
A trio of legal ethicists have largely rejected DA Brooke Jenkins’ excuses for last year emailing sensitive documents to a colleague only days before both left the office and joined the campaign to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Jenkins, then an assistant district attorney, sent an email on Oct....
Class for your ass: Haney wants probe, audit of $1.7M SF restroom
Life is just one long series of trips to the toilet. That’s the case in this and every city. But, in San Francisco, it does cost more. San Francisco is currently up in arms regarding the strange and terrible saga of the $1.7 million Noe Valley toilet; when the Chronicle’s Heather Knight this month broke the story on the stupefying price tag of a 150-square-foot commode, it triggered a concatenation of blame deflection and reactive damage control.
Los Angeles County deputies save two teenagers believed to have ingested fentanyl
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department saved two teenagers believed to have been suffering from fentanyl poisoning by administering Narcan.
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 0