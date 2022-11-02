ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News & Notes: Victoria Frey departs PICA

Victoria Frey, executive director of the innovative Portland Institute for Contemporary Art since 2004, is leaving the organization she’s been with since its founding in 1995. “I am immensely proud of this organization and thankful for my time here,” she said in a statement from PICA. “I am grateful to all of you who have openly, enthusiastically, and generously been part of this amazing journey.”
Portland Book Festival: Graphic novels are for everyone

Aaron Durán used to wait until the mood struck him, but now he treats writing comics like any other day job. “I get up, have coffee, go for a walk, and start my day,” he told me ahead of this weekend’s Portland Book Festival. “While I write within almost any medium, comics will always be my preferred form of storytelling.”
DramaWatch: Two tales of Chinese-American life

One of the longstanding cliches of the cultural calendar has been that shows with what’s considered Black subject matter tend to clot around February, the glorified ghetto of “Black History Month.” As such subject matter has been so much in the national consciousness in recent years, Blacks trod the boards more often; the cliche is being eased out of fashion.
Portland Book Festival: Our guide to four days of literary indulgence

Saturday’s weather forecast is mild and a little damp, and you know what that means – perfect weather to curl up with a book, or better yet, go to the Portland Book Festival and listen to authors, shop for books, catch a pop-up event, or hone your skills in a writing workshop.
