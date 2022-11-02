Victoria Frey, executive director of the innovative Portland Institute for Contemporary Art since 2004, is leaving the organization she’s been with since its founding in 1995. “I am immensely proud of this organization and thankful for my time here,” she said in a statement from PICA. “I am grateful to all of you who have openly, enthusiastically, and generously been part of this amazing journey.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO