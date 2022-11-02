Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach
The couple enjoyed time at the beach with their daughter Sterling, 20 months, as Patrick Mahomes' NFL team has a bye week Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together. The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Why Andy Reid-coached teams (Chiefs and Eagles) have rarely beaten the Tennessee Titans
Today we’re trying to explain Andy Reid’s lack of success against the Tennessee Titans, who own a 9-2 record over teams coached by Big Red.
profootballnetwork.com
No Matter Who Is at Quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, They Will Lose to the Kansas City Chiefs
In our QB Smash Matchup of the Week, we’ve got Malik Willis vs. Patrick Mahomes (if Ryan Tannehill can’t play). Trey Wingo breaks down why the Tennessee Titans won’t be able to hang with the Kansas City Chiefs regardless of who’s at the quarterback position. You...
We Found Out Where Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Goes for Kansas City BBQ
One of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Football League, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been on the receiving end of seven of Patrick Mahomes’s league-leading 20 touchdown passes this season and the chemistry between the two All-Pro playmakers is a huge reason why Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 5-2.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume
National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid comments on RB Ronald Jones requesting release
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on running back Ronald Jones tweeting his request for a release over the bye week.
Mahomes, Adidas release Chiefs colorway for signature shoe
The latest colorway for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' signature shoe with Adidas is fit for the Kingdom.
atozsports.com
How the Titans may have set themselves up to fail vs. Chiefs months ago
For a while, the Tennessee Titans have employed a unique defensive strategy that has been used to target some of the league’s best tight ends. Instead of staying up at night — although there’s no proof that this staff doesn’t — and stressing over how to extremely minimize the impact dynamic tight ends can have against their defense, the Titans’ staff have taken a more simpler approach.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
lastwordonsports.com
What to Expect From Kadarius Toney In Kansas City Chiefs Debut
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney at the NFL trade deadline, and they will waste no time in putting their big acquisition on the field. According to head coach Andy Reid, Toney should be active for Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Toney is a tantalizing athlete with untapped potential, but what can he do in his first game with his new team?
Titans’ Jeffery Simmons expects Tennessee to ‘dominate’ Chiefs’ offensive line Sunday
This is the second time this season an opposing defensive player has predicted he would feast on the Chiefs offensive line.
Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
One Way Mike Vrabel Wants to Be Like Andy Reid
The Tennessee Titans coach expressed admiration for the relationship his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart always has had with his players.
