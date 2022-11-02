ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach

The couple enjoyed time at the beach with their daughter Sterling, 20 months, as Patrick Mahomes' NFL team has a bye week Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together. The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume

National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
atozsports.com

How the Titans may have set themselves up to fail vs. Chiefs months ago

For a while, the Tennessee Titans have employed a unique defensive strategy that has been used to target some of the league’s best tight ends. Instead of staying up at night — although there’s no proof that this staff doesn’t — and stressing over how to extremely minimize the impact dynamic tight ends can have against their defense, the Titans’ staff have taken a more simpler approach.
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
lastwordonsports.com

What to Expect From Kadarius Toney In Kansas City Chiefs Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney at the NFL trade deadline, and they will waste no time in putting their big acquisition on the field. According to head coach Andy Reid, Toney should be active for Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Toney is a tantalizing athlete with untapped potential, but what can he do in his first game with his new team?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy