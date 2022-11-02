Read full article on original website
30-year-old arrested in death investigation on Morris Avenue
Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified and charged 30-year-old Deon Hy Darre Banks with the deaths of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks. The killing took place Nov. 3 on Morris Avenue. Investigators identified Deon Banks as the suspect in connection with this investigation and had warrants issued for...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to double homicide on Morris Avenue
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a double homicide that happened on Morris Avenue in Macon on Thursday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators charged 30-year-old Deon Banks with the deaths of of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks according to a press release.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Morris Ave
UPDATE: The BCSO has arrested and charged a man for the deaths of Milton Jolly and George Brooks. The sheriff’s office says 30-year-old Deon Hy Darre Banks was identified as a suspect in connection with the shooting, and warrants were put out for his arrest. Deputies received a tip...
wgxa.tv
New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Willis Drive shooting suspect now charged with murder
UPDATE (11/4) : Shavion Ashley is now also being charged with Murder. UPDATE (11/3) : Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators and members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in connection with the shooting death last month of 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. Investigators identified...
wgxa.tv
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
13WMAZ
Neighbors feel unsafe after shooting on Morris Avenue that left 2 dead
MACON, Ga. — Early Thursday morning, two men were killed in a double shooting on Morris Avenue in west Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office found 61-year-old Milton Jolly shot outside of the home and 41-year-old George Brooks shot inside. Brooks' daughter, Shamaya Foster, says the men were close...
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
wgxa.tv
Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Clisby Place murder
UPDATE: The BCSO says that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 65-year-old Davis. Investigators were given information that pointed towards 34-year-old Quartez Marquis Johnson as the suspect behind the crime– Deputies were given tips that an individual that fit Johnson’s description was walking near the 4900 block of Riverside Drive– this led to deputies finding him and arresting him.
13WMAZ
24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
34-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting death on Clisby Place
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 65-year-old man, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Eddie Lee Davis was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Clisby Place. Smith was found dead in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.
douglasnow.com
Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy
Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Man found shot dead in a car in West Macon
UPDATE: 10:57 A.M. -- The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr. by Coroner Jones. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed that a man was found shot dead in a car in West Macon. The body was found in a silver Chevrolet...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/4/22
Bibb County investigators continue looking for who shot two men at a west Macon home on Thursday. Now, neighbors say the shooting makes them feel unsafe.
Judge rejects Peach County man's lawsuit over 2016 shooting
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge Thursday threw out a lawsuit filed by a man shot in his home by a Peach County deputy. In May 2016, Lonnie Shaw was critically wounded by a deputy who came to his door at 3 a.m. He wants the county to...
southgatv.com
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
