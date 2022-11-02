Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Book Festival, Austin Food & Wine Festival and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival focused on books to a one centered on food and wine, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
Circuit of the Americas transforms into holiday wonderland
Circuit of the Americas, a premier sports and entertainment destination, is gearing up to host The Peppermint Parkway, a drive-thru holiday spectacular.
Texas Is Home To 4 Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats: A Matthew McConaughey- and Bourbon-Inspired Getaway
Matthew McConaughey is handsome, rich, famous, and a Hollywood fixture. But he’s also still just Texas enough to charmingly rib a journalist from New York City about the potential dangers lurking in the Texas Hill Country. “You’re from New York, don’t be running barefoot out here,” he says with a smirk over Zoom. “The wildlife […]
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso to open $60K New Braunfels location
The new store is expected to be ready in 2023.
You Need to Peek Inside This Ravishing Mid-Century Modern Home in Austin
Sometimes a property crush grows on you, and sometimes it’s simply love at first sight. Take a look inside this mid-century modern Austin home and try not to get instant heart eyes. Just picture spending an afternoon in the living room, situated in a cozy but stylish reading chair nestled next to the ceiling-height bank of windows. Thanks to the shelves built into the adjacent stone wall, your decor can meld into the architecture itself.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
mycurlyadventures.com
Things to Do Near Austin This Weekend: Ride the Hill Country Flyer
All aboard the Hill Country Flyer! With depots in Cedar Park, Bertram, and Burnet, the Austin Steam Train Association (ASTA), a non-profit, offers a variety of experiences on their vintage train cars that date back to the era of steam-run locomotives. Check out all of the special versions of the Hill Country Flyer, including their upcoming North Pole Flyer, the springtime Wildflower Express, and so many more! When you’re looking for things to do near Austin this weekend or you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway, a ride on the Hill Country Flyer is a family-friendly, affordable option that you can do over and over again all year long!
Austin Chronicle
Documentary Explores a Queer Nightlife Well-Lived
Austin’s queer community has gotten used to the fluidity of actual spaces, having lost many places over the years to the city’s rising costs and opportunistic developers. In their upcoming documentary, I Need Space, directors Hannah Varnell, Ivy Chiu, and Lauren Yap aim to tackle what the queer space of Austin is right now before it becomes just a memory.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Austin
The “Live Music Capital of the World.” Home to the University of Texas’ flagship campus. The state capital of Texas. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Austin is known for a lot of things, but its public golf courses rarely get the credit they deserve.
KXAN
Matthew McConaughey is ‘livin’ at age 53
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. The Texas-born actor turned 53 years old Friday. “Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” the Austin resident shared on social media to his fans Friday.
A newbie's guide to celebrating Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Never been? You're not alone.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Austin this year? This post covers Christmas Austin 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Austin, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
probrewer.com
Large metal building for lease near Lockhart, TX
Large 6,400 SF metal building available for immediate lease within minutes of downtown Lockhart and only a stone’s throw away from Toll 130 and Highway 183. The large metal building is located just outside the city limits of Lockhart nestled on roughly 3 acres of multiuse unincorporated land. Most recently, the 6,400 SF building has been converted into a functional farmhouse brewery consisting of: a large main room insulated with 3 inches of closed cell spray foam, both women and men’s ADA compliant restrooms, a brand new aerobic septic system that can manage a large influx of people at any given time, a brewhouse consisting of a 7+ bbl brew-system with all necessary equipment to handle operations, a tap wall consisting of > 14 stainless steel individual taps, a drip tray and custom tables/serving table, a 1,200 SF climate controlled room that gables to 17.5’ currently used as a barrel room , a 19’ x 9’ walk-in refrigerator, an additional 1,200 SF room currently used for storage space and shop, a large patio with awning that faces the west for witnessing beautiful Texas sunsets, as well as a large area in the front of building that can handle an ample amount of parking.
Comments / 0