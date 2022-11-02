ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6

The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
AUSTIN, TX
Apartment Therapy

You Need to Peek Inside This Ravishing Mid-Century Modern Home in Austin

Sometimes a property crush grows on you, and sometimes it’s simply love at first sight. Take a look inside this mid-century modern Austin home and try not to get instant heart eyes. Just picture spending an afternoon in the living room, situated in a cozy but stylish reading chair nestled next to the ceiling-height bank of windows. Thanks to the shelves built into the adjacent stone wall, your decor can meld into the architecture itself.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Things to Do Near Austin This Weekend: Ride the Hill Country Flyer

All aboard the Hill Country Flyer! With depots in Cedar Park, Bertram, and Burnet, the Austin Steam Train Association (ASTA), a non-profit, offers a variety of experiences on their vintage train cars that date back to the era of steam-run locomotives. Check out all of the special versions of the Hill Country Flyer, including their upcoming North Pole Flyer, the springtime Wildflower Express, and so many more! When you’re looking for things to do near Austin this weekend or you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway, a ride on the Hill Country Flyer is a family-friendly, affordable option that you can do over and over again all year long!
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Documentary Explores a Queer Nightlife Well-Lived

Austin’s queer community has gotten used to the fluidity of actual spaces, having lost many places over the years to the city’s rising costs and opportunistic developers. In their upcoming documentary, I Need Space, directors Hannah Varnell, Ivy Chiu, and Lauren Yap aim to tackle what the queer space of Austin is right now before it becomes just a memory.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Austin

The “Live Music Capital of the World.” Home to the University of Texas’ flagship campus. The state capital of Texas. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Austin is known for a lot of things, but its public golf courses rarely get the credit they deserve.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Matthew McConaughey is ‘livin’ at age 53

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. The Texas-born actor turned 53 years old Friday. “Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” the Austin resident shared on social media to his fans Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Austin this year? This post covers Christmas Austin 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Austin, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
AUSTIN, TX
probrewer.com

Large metal building for lease near Lockhart, TX

Large 6,400 SF metal building available for immediate lease within minutes of downtown Lockhart and only a stone’s throw away from Toll 130 and Highway 183. The large metal building is located just outside the city limits of Lockhart nestled on roughly 3 acres of multiuse unincorporated land. Most recently, the 6,400 SF building has been converted into a functional farmhouse brewery consisting of: a large main room insulated with 3 inches of closed cell spray foam, both women and men’s ADA compliant restrooms, a brand new aerobic septic system that can manage a large influx of people at any given time, a brewhouse consisting of a 7+ bbl brew-system with all necessary equipment to handle operations, a tap wall consisting of > 14 stainless steel individual taps, a drip tray and custom tables/serving table, a 1,200 SF climate controlled room that gables to 17.5’ currently used as a barrel room , a 19’ x 9’ walk-in refrigerator, an additional 1,200 SF room currently used for storage space and shop, a large patio with awning that faces the west for witnessing beautiful Texas sunsets, as well as a large area in the front of building that can handle an ample amount of parking.
LOCKHART, TX

