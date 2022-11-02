SWAT response in south Austin concluded

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.

APD said the situation was in the 2300 block of Durwood, which is near the intersections of South First Street and West Live Oak Street.

According to APD, the person was in custody on a federal warrant.

The police department originally planned to hold a briefing, but it was later canceled.

Officials urged people to avoid the area.

