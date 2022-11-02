ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT response in south Austin concluded

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7aAh_0iwINmUg00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.

APD said the situation was in the 2300 block of Durwood, which is near the intersections of South First Street and West Live Oak Street.

According to APD, the person was in custody on a federal warrant.

The police department originally planned to hold a briefing, but it was later canceled.

Officials urged people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

