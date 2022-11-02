Read full article on original website
Ram Jam and Military Appreciation at ASU
Angelo State University is inviting the community to take part in a day of family-friendly. activities on Saturday, including a Ram Jam tailgate party with a free concert, the final. Belles volleyball home match of the season and the annual Military Appreciation Day. football game. Active duty military, their dependents,...
SAISD Students Participate in En Plein Air Event
San Angelo ISD elementary and middle school students had. the unique opportunity to engage with visiting artists from one. of the City’s most unique attractions, En Plein Air Texas. The. weeklong event hosted in the San Angelo area provided students. with opportunities to connect with talented artists from all...
ASU News: New Master’s Degree in Business Data Science & Analytics
Angelo State University has added a new Master of Science in business. data science and analytics degree program that will prepare graduates. to fill the ever-widening gap between analytics needs and the supply of. analytics professionals. The new M.S. degree combines courses in. accounting, finance, marketing, and business strategy with...
Red White and You Hiring Event Today
The Concho Valley Workforce Solutions is having a special. job fair hiring event today at the McNease Convention Center. The Red, White, and You hiring event is set for today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to transitioning service members, reserve,. veterans, military spouses, National Guard...
San Angelo Wanted Person – Cozad
San Angelo Police are looking for 29-year-old Jeremy Cozad. He is wanted for Debit/Credit Card abuse, felony theft warrants. and Criminal trespass. He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall,. 2 hundred pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His photo and. description are posted on the Police Departments...
PETA Sends Letter to Mayor Gunter Regarding Animal Shelter Rule
The PETA or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization. says they sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members. of the San Angelo City Council, calling on them to pass a total ban on. breeding and selling animals and require that the shelter accept all...
