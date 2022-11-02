Family, bike-riding brothers remember teen shot, killed on Wyoming road

Kane Coronado was brave enough to ride on one wheel.

Family remembers him as a free spirit, even as a little boy.

His grandmother says one day, she had already started doing the laundry when he came to her and said, "Grandma, there's a frog in my pocket."

"I said, "The frog's in the washer, 'cause your clothes are already in the washer," she remembers.

The little boy who carried frogs in his pocket and sported impossibly spikey hair was 18 when he died, shot and killed while on a bike ride.

"The grandma is not supposed to bury the grandchild," she said. "It's not supposed to happen."

And yet it did, on Indian Mounds Trails , a safe space for Kane and his friends to spin their wheels. He was riding his bike there on a Tuesday when his friend, Blaze White, didn't show up to his house like he said he would.

Blaze say he's at a loss for why this happened. "It's random. I wasn't expecting it at all. We were having a good day. We were going to ride bikes. Kane was getting ready go home at 4:30. He just wanted to an extra hour of riding."

Kane never showed up, he said. Then, another friend called and told him about a shooting on Indian Mound Road. "We kind of all just put two and two together."

Now, for Blaze, the Indian Mounds Trail is "not a happy place anymore."

The news was especially devastating for Chris Abelle, who helped start the group called Big Rippers 616. It's a pedal bike group, known for riding on one wheel.

Kane was a member of the group, with Chris remembering the beginning of his biking. "When he first started riding, it was a little 27-inch Huffy."

Video shows teen who was shot and killed riding his bike

Chris said Kane's birthday was next week. He'd be 19.

With over 1,500 members, Chris says he hopes the group is a way to keep people out of trouble. "Bikes up, guns down. That's our motto," he said.

A motto they say they won't let go of. They want to keep going for Kane until they find answers.

Kane's family is asking anyone who knows something to contact Silent Observer. To his friends, and those who spoke to FOX17 about him, Kane had no issues with anyone. So to them, this is a random incident.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover Kane's funeral expenses.

