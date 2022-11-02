Metro police searching for vehicle involved in October hit-and-run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash last month.
Police say a pedestrian was walking their dog inside a crosswalk on Monroe Street at 6th Avenue North on Oct. 6. That pedestrian was then hit by a white sedan.
The pedestrian is said to have suffered minor injuries and the dog avoided the crash.
Now, authorities are working to find the suspect’s vehicle. The car appears to be a white sedan that may have front driver’s side damage.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615- 74-CRIME.
