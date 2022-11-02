The Dallas Cowboys head into their bye looking every bit a legitimate contender, especially in the NFC. But that doesn’t mean Micah Parsons is satisfied. “6-2 is OK. You know, I prefer 8-0,” the touchdown-scoring linebacker said, referring to Dallas’ record following Sunday’s 49-29 blowout over the Chicago Bears. “That’s just me. I don’t know who else agrees with that. It’s cool, but like we just have to keep going.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO