Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Tri-City Herald
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
Tri-City Herald
Vikings News: Kevin O’Connell, Harrison Smith, Practice Squad Elevations
Let's go through a roundup of Vikings news ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Kevin O'Connell's wife Leah gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby girl, on Friday night, the team announced. Mom and baby are both doing great. O'Connell slept at the hospital that night, returned...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers to get over that .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season. … especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta as he is coming off IR. Currently sitting at 4-4,...
Tri-City Herald
Otherworldly Jalen Hurts Unfazed by Houston Homecoming
HOUSTON - It’s human nature to be amped up, maybe more so than for any other game, with a few extra butterflies fluttering in your chest, requiring deeper, more concentrated breaths. Jalen Hurts insisted he was none of that in his return to Houston, where he carved many memories...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Still Likely to Trade Jeudy or Hamler in 2023
While the Denver Broncos made two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline — dealing away rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and acquiring pass rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets — the team stood pat at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler's names were floated out of the rumor mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
Tri-City Herald
Wilson & Simmons Preaching ‘Unwavering Belief’ to 3-5 Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has earned many individual accolades since arriving as a third-round pick out of Boston College back in 2016. He's a two-time second-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Simmons parlayed all of that production into a fat four-year, $61 million contract extension...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns in Full
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice. Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.
Tri-City Herald
Winning Division, Getting No. 1 Seed is Eagles’ Goal, Not Going 17-0
There’s been a lot of social media buzz about the Eagles and their 8-0 record. Many are starting to pay attention and plenty of people outside Philadelphia want to see it come to an end. At least that segment of fans that aren’t Eagles fans or fans of another team, especially fans of teams inside the NFC East, which is red-hot this season.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Speaks Out on William Jackson III Trade: ‘We Were Wrong’
Hindsight is 20-20. When the Washington Commanders sign William Jackson III to a three-year, $40.5 million contract in the 2021 offseason, they were hoping he’d bolster a defense that already had one of the best defensive lines in football. Things ultimately didn’t pan out for Jackson and Washington. The...
Tri-City Herald
‘Dallas Day’ in Houston Keeps Texans Reeling
HOUSTON - The Eagles were in South Texas on Thursday night, outlasting the upstart Houston Texans, 29-17, to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Despite the location being Jalen Hurts’ adopted hometown (he’s technically from the Houston suburb of Channelview), there was plenty of Dallas talk as well.
Tri-City Herald
What does ESPN’s FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Cincinnati?
Last week the Panthers lost a heartbreaker in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite a losing record, a win in that game would have left Carolina atop the NFC South near the midpoint of the season. The Panthers will be looking to regroup against the defending AFC Champion Bengals in...
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Lions: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been bad. The Detroit Lions have been worse. The Packers have lost four in a row headed into Sunday’s NFC North matchups at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five in a row. The Packers’ defense has been a...
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons: Cowboys Record’s ‘OK’ - What’s Needed During Bye
The Dallas Cowboys head into their bye looking every bit a legitimate contender, especially in the NFC. But that doesn’t mean Micah Parsons is satisfied. “6-2 is OK. You know, I prefer 8-0,” the touchdown-scoring linebacker said, referring to Dallas’ record following Sunday’s 49-29 blowout over the Chicago Bears. “That’s just me. I don’t know who else agrees with that. It’s cool, but like we just have to keep going.
Comments / 0