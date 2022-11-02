ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Otherworldly Jalen Hurts Unfazed by Houston Homecoming

HOUSTON - It’s human nature to be amped up, maybe more so than for any other game, with a few extra butterflies fluttering in your chest, requiring deeper, more concentrated breaths. Jalen Hurts insisted he was none of that in his return to Houston, where he carved many memories...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Still Likely to Trade Jeudy or Hamler in 2023

While the Denver Broncos made two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline — dealing away rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and acquiring pass rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets — the team stood pat at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler's names were floated out of the rumor mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Wilson & Simmons Preaching ‘Unwavering Belief’ to 3-5 Broncos

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has earned many individual accolades since arriving as a third-round pick out of Boston College back in 2016. He's a two-time second-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Simmons parlayed all of that production into a fat four-year, $61 million contract extension...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns in Full

Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice. Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Winning Division, Getting No. 1 Seed is Eagles’ Goal, Not Going 17-0

There’s been a lot of social media buzz about the Eagles and their 8-0 record. Many are starting to pay attention and plenty of people outside Philadelphia want to see it come to an end. At least that segment of fans that aren’t Eagles fans or fans of another team, especially fans of teams inside the NFC East, which is red-hot this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

‘Dallas Day’ in Houston Keeps Texans Reeling

HOUSTON - The Eagles were in South Texas on Thursday night, outlasting the upstart Houston Texans, 29-17, to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Despite the location being Jalen Hurts’ adopted hometown (he’s technically from the Houston suburb of Channelview), there was plenty of Dallas talk as well.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Packers at Lions: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been bad. The Detroit Lions have been worse. The Packers have lost four in a row headed into Sunday’s NFC North matchups at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five in a row. The Packers’ defense has been a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Micah Parsons: Cowboys Record’s ‘OK’ - What’s Needed During Bye

The Dallas Cowboys head into their bye looking every bit a legitimate contender, especially in the NFC. But that doesn’t mean Micah Parsons is satisfied. “6-2 is OK. You know, I prefer 8-0,” the touchdown-scoring linebacker said, referring to Dallas’ record following Sunday’s 49-29 blowout over the Chicago Bears. “That’s just me. I don’t know who else agrees with that. It’s cool, but like we just have to keep going.
DALLAS, TX

