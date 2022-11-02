Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.

