Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence
The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
Paul Heyman Says He Pitched For Logan Paul To Join WWE While He Was Executive Director Of WWE Raw
Paul Heyman wanted Logan Paul in WWE long ago. Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in just his third WWE match and his second singles match. Heyman will be in the corner of Reigns, and if he had his way, Paul would have been part of the WWE Universe years ago.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling
Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Peter Avalon On AEW Contract, Talks With WWE, Norv Fernum, Production Work, Brodie Lee | Interview
