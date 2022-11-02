Read full article on original website
LETTER: An open letter to students of color at U.Va.
"We are each other's harvest, we are each other's business, we are each other's. magnitude and bond," Gwendolyn Brooks said. We are The 43 Society, a secret society on Grounds dedicated to supporting and uplifting. students and staff of color who work tirelessly for equity and fellowship at the University....
HEALTH PROFESSORS: “First Do No Harm” and reproductive women’s health
University leadership sent out the following formal statement June 24, following the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case — “While people are obviously free to voice their opinions about this ruling based on their beliefs and experiences, we urge members of our community to do so with empathy and understanding for all.” Furthermore, part of the University mission statement asserts a “universal dedication to excellence and affordable access.”
