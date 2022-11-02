University leadership sent out the following formal statement June 24, following the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case — “While people are obviously free to voice their opinions about this ruling based on their beliefs and experiences, we urge members of our community to do so with empathy and understanding for all.” Furthermore, part of the University mission statement asserts a “universal dedication to excellence and affordable access.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO